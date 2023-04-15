For Julia Hitch and Diana Roberts, the opening of the Maryville Farmers’ Market is something to anticipate during the off season. When the market officially opened for 2023 on Saturday, April 15, the two came to Founders’ Square on Broadway in search of food, eggs and community.
“You see the same people every week with the music playing in the background,” Hitch said. “Sometimes you run into people and it’s like a little reunion.”
For Roberts, the market represents a stark contrast to her Florida city roots. The bustle of Tennessee life combined with live tunes from local singer and songwriter Roscoe Morgan felt unreal.
“I feel like I’m in a Hallmark movie,” she said.
Saturday’s vendors presented less produce than usual since the growing season is just beginning. But as a new policy this year, the market is allowing crafters to come sell their wares on the third Saturday of every month — a change from previous policy, which allowed them to sell on the first and last two weeks of the season. Saturday’s market was full of tables and tents advertising anything from shirts, to handmade jewelry to woodwork.
Melinda Irving was one of those crafting vendors. She came to sell her work with her business, Momma’s Boutique, decorating her tables with an assortment of stuffed animals and other crocheted wares.
Being able to sell her work in person, she said, makes a huge difference.
“I like the one-on-one with customers,” she said. “They want to feel the texture of the yarn and how soft it is; that’s a big part of the experience for them.”
Irving, like many other vendors at the market Saturday, sells her work at other markets in the area when she can. This is her second year with the Maryville Farmers’ Market. She loves to get to know her returning customers, and finds that attending markets like the one in Maryville help new people find her wares that would not have otherwise. Being at a market, she said, gives her work better exposure.
But not all of the vendors at the market sold crafts. Vernon and Donna Wilson of Wilson Farms brought a variety of fresh produce. During a given season, they’ll grow anything from tomatoes to potatoes.
Vernon has been farming for as long as he could walk. Together, the two have been a part of the Maryville market for all 18 years of its existence.
“It feels like a family,” Donna said. “If we don’t have something, we’ll send customers to another vendor who we know will have it.”
Donna said she felt lending a helping hand to one another was an integral part of the farming community, especially as younger farmers look to their elders for advice. She described the process as “neighbors helping neighbors.”
The Wilsons weren’t the only people at the market who felt they were among a family of sorts. April Nabors, 16, manned her booth with her mother Saturday, selling a selection of handmade pottery and jewelry under the name Handmade with Happiness. After beginning to sell her work at the age of 9, she got her first table at the farmers’ market at 11.
“I still love walking by the other vendors and talking with them during the markets, because I know them and they’ve known me since I was a little kid,” she said. “It’s such a supportive place, and I love the atmosphere.”
Community like that, she said, is what draws her to markets. She feels at home among the vendors, and hopes the change to allow crafts more frequently will increase traffic to the market in general.
The Maryville Farmers’ Market meets every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Founders’ Square. The market season runs from mid-April to mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.