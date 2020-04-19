The Maryville Farmers Market opened Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic, and for the first time ever, vendors were spaced 6 feet apart to fulfill social distancing requirements.
Susan and Mark Radosevich — along with Susan’s daughter, Bailey Perosa — all wore masks while selling baked goods with their “Just ’Cause Cakes” bakery stand at the market. The family started the business in January.
“We’re brand new during a pandemic,” Susan Radosevich said.
The family had attempted to buy a brick-and-mortar location, but instead opted for a slower start by selling their treats at farmers markets; now they plan to buy a trailer.
“We lucked out by not buying a place,” Perosa said.
While the family was happy to be offering their sweet treat selections at the Saturday market, they couldn’t show it.
“You can’t smile at anyone while wearing a mask,” Mark Radosevich said.
Susan Radosevich said despite opening their operation in the midst of a pandemic, her family’s fledgling business is thriving so far.
The “Just ’Cause Cakes” family members weren’t the only people donning masks Saturday: Customers wandering Founder’s Square also wore face coverings.
While masks weren’t required — to shop or sell food — the vendors were following guidelines set by East Tennessee’s Farmers Association for Retail Marketing — FARM — for operating farmers markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those guidelines included implementing social distancing practices, wearing disposable food-handling gloves while operating booths and not offering any food samples.
While things looked a little different this year, the market’s staple of fresh produce was still prevalent. Vendors from Zavel Family Farms and Wilson Farms sold greens typically found in the early spring season.
Donna Wilson has been selling produce from Wilson’s Farm at the Maryville market for about 10 years. Her popular items include sweet potatoes and collard greens.
Wilson carries an item that has been popular during the pandemic: eggs. Grocery stores across the country have run out of eggs, and many stores are now limiting how many dozen customers can buy.
“Our eggs usually do really well,” Wilson said. “We often sell out before the market begins.”
Wilson noted that her regular customers often call her and ask that a dozen fresh eggs be held for them.
Market customer Alice Sheffield said she has been purchasing goods from the Maryville Farmers Market for approximately five years. This year was the first time she came to the market wearing a mask while stocking up on greens, radishes, bread and eggs.
Sheffield said she comes consistently to the market “because I love fresh food.”
She buys whatever produce is available each week at the market.
“I’d rather never go to a grocery store,” Sheffield said.
The Maryville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Nov. 14 at the Founders Square parking lot, 200 E. Broadway Ave.
