The Maryville Farmers’ Market will officially open its 18th season this Saturday, April 15, when vendors come together to fill Founders’ Square on Broadway.
This year’s market boasts 47 vendors selling a variety of products such as baked goods, fruits and vegetables, plants and honey. The market will be open every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30.
The market is a community for the vendors, according to Market Manager Beverly Johnson.
“It’s a family affair,” she said. “We don’t see each other as much over the winter months, and we enjoy seeing our customers in the spring as well.”
Johnson, who also sells produce such as tomatoes, corn, beans and cucumbers at the farmers’ market, said that community is important to many people. Vendors look forward to getting back to the rhythm of the market season, and the process of planning a market season begins almost as soon as the old season ends.
When the market concludes in mid-November, organizers begin the work of arranging the next year, taking applications for vendors and making the necessary preparations to ensure everything runs smoothly.
“Of course, with it being still early in the growing season, you will not find your favorite summertime tomatoes for a few more weeks,” Johnson said. “But there will still be plenty of freshness on-site for you to take home and to enjoy.”
Saturday’s kickoff is going to be a celebration. Market organizers try to have music every weekend, but this time local bluegrass singer and songwriter Roscoe Morgan will provide a musical backdrop for the afternoon, bringing a sound that Johnson said has been increasing in popularity.
The market is also trying something new this season. A team of local crafters will attend on select market days to sell their wares, including the first and last two markets of the season and the third Saturday of each month. A total of 27 crafters will be added to the mix of vendors Saturday, building on the diversity already growing in the market.
The deadline to join the market as a vendor has passed, but people interested in joining the market can still find the application on the Maryville Farmers’ Market website. Applications will be reviewed by the market board of directors on a case-by-case basis.
The Maryville Farmers’ Market is usually busier in the earlier hours of the morning and quieter in the later hours.
