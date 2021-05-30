The Maryville Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a boat fire in the backyard of an Eva Jean Drive residence.
MFD arrived around 4:35 p.m. to 2310 Eva Jean Drive, Maryville, on what was initially a car-on-fire call, but turned out to be a boat-on-fire call, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Seven firefighters responded, and the Maryville Police Department helped manage traffic. No one was injured, but the boat and an aluminum awning around it were destroyed, Crisp said.
Authorities don’t know the cause of the fire, Crisp said. The boat hadn’t been used since earlier this month, but it was connected to batteries, he said.
