The Maryville Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to smoke at Marco’s Pizza, and one firetruck was involved in an accident while going there, according to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp.
Firefighters arrived at 1762 W. Broadway Ave., on a possible-fire call, but there wasn’t actually a fire, Crisp told The Daily Times. An air conditioner belt on the restaurant’s roof slipped and was causing smoke.
As one Maryville Fire vehicle was driving down Old Niles Ferry Road on its way to the restaurant, a vehicle ahead of it struck the truck, Crisp said.
Several vehicles ahead of the firetruck were stopped, and the captain driving the truck believed they were stopped for the truck, but one was actually stopped to turn left, and the two vehicles collided, Crisp said. No injuries were reported.
