Maryville City Council changed a development regulation during its meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 7, to help property owners gain certain approvals from the city faster for subdividing property. The action followed the state of Tennessee’s amendment in 2022 to allow municipalities this option for processing subdivisions.
Although used as a colloquial term for housing developments, subdivisions refer to the legal process of splitting any large piece of land into multiple, smaller pieces. It is used for residential, commercial or a mix of both types of development.
Instead of requiring the Maryville Planning Commission — a body appointed by council — to sign off on almost every subdivision, municipalities can now designate city staff to handle more small-scale requests.
Previously city staff could review and approve requests to subdivide properties, or create plats, without legislative action if it would be split into no more than two pieces. Two-section platting could only bypass the planning commission if it didn’t need infrastructure improvements, like adding roads, or a special exception from the planning commission.
Notes from city staff for Tuesday’s meeting explain the state amendment allows administration to approve subdivision plats requesting a split of up to five lots. However, that is limited to a request that doesn’t require preliminary approval for plans.
Councilman Tommy Hunt gave the example that someone who owns 10 acres of property can now request it be split into five, two-acre lots directly through city staff as long as it fronts a road, has access to utilities and doesn’t present an issue for storm water management.
Larger developments, like townhomes with 100 or more planned units, require developers present their plan for an entire property to the city. It would show how a large section of land is able to subdivide for each planned unit and still abide by other development regulations.
When working on those larger developments, engineers will get the preliminary approval for the project at large, then come back for final approvals of sections at a time.
If that is the case for a developer, city staff can now also approve a final plat for up to 25 lots when the planning commission has signed off on a preliminary plat and delegates responsibility to staff.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said doing this will help the process move more quickly for property owners who are subdividing their land because it doesn’t have to be heard during a public meeting. Planning commission meetings, unless called by special request, are once per month.
“If it is something that is controversial, then it would need to go through the full process to allow people to speak up, voice their concerns,” Mayor Andy White said.
Clark responded staff or the person requesting subdivision of the property has the option to take their request to the planning commission, which will also need to sign off on these two changes during its monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 20.
