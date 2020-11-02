Maryville resident Todd Orr captured first place and the $400 jackpot in Week 6 of The Dally Times’ football contest.
Orr was one of six entrants with perfect 12-0 scores (Nebraska-Wisconsin was thrown out because it was canceled over COVID-19), but his tiebreaker of 56 from the Maryville High-Heritage game was closest. (Maryville defeated Heritage 45-8.)
Three other entrants will split the $50 second-place and $25 third-place prizes for each picking a tiebreaker of 49.
That means $25 each goes to Jaxon Scott Worth of Maryville, Laurie Driver of Lenoir City and Robert Pitts of Maryville.
There were 267 entrants in Week 6. The jackpot reverts to $100; see page 5B of today’s edition for the Week 7 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.