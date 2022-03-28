During a staff meeting inside the Maryville football locker room in the 2019 offseason, head coach Derek Hunt and his assistant coaches thought over ways to further their impact on the community.
They discussed several proposals, but one stuck out the most; an event for the local special education students to get an up close and personal look at the Rebels program.
Hunt approached Maryville City Schools special education supervisor Melanie Davidson with the idea and she immediately jumped on board. The early spring 2020 event was a resounding success and both Davidson and Hunt had it in mind to make it an annual occurrence, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic derailed those hopes in 2021.
“We had seen some other schools across the state doing similar stuff and we thought, ‘what better way to give back to our community and our school system to these kids that don’t always have the opportunity to experience what a Friday night feels like,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “We wanted to give that to them. Our coaches, we talked about it in the offseason about something that we could do to build our culture in this school system and to make an impact in our kids lives.
“We’ve got a couple of coaches that work in some CDC classrooms throughout our district and that was one of the things that came up, so we put it together (two years) ago and when I talked to (Davidson) about it, she was all for it.”
After a year-long hiatus, the Maryville football team again hosted the students and their families at Shields Stadium on Wednesday, fitting them out in the team’s football jerseys and putting their names on a roster before allowing them to run onto the field surrounded by players and cheerleaders in true Friday night fashion.
Dozens of students participated in a locker room pep talk from Hunt, took part in passing drills and capped off the afternoon by scoring a touchdown with their name echoing out over the stadium speakers by team chaplain Roger Murphy in the press box as they crossed the goal line.
The relationship between the football team and the school system’s special needs students began after an initiative from Davidson and special education teachers that brought the students to Rebels home games at Shields Stadium during the fall, helping them get the most out of the high school experience.
“This goes along with what we’re doing at Maryville High School through a grant we have called ‘Teaching All Students,” Davidson said. “We’re actually bringing a lot of our students with special needs to football games to come participate as spectators, but it’s a different experience when you’re out on the field. We’re really just trying to give them experiences that are well-rounded and make them feel like a part of our school community and our local community.”
Hunt and his players took notice of their biggest fans during pregame as they made their traditional walk from the locker room beneath the bleachers and through the stands before pouring out onto the field.
Senior guard Cal Grubbs was particularly eager to participate in hosting the event. He accompanied the students during their run on to Jim Renfro Field then helped them during the drills before handing out team issued Maryville football T-shirts afterward.
“It was definitely a great time and experience to give back to the community as well,” Grubbs said. “I know everyone else here had a wonderful time as well. It’s just great. I didn’t have a chance to participate in it (the first year), so I really wanted to be a part of it this time. I was looking forward to it anyways, but then coach (Hunt) came up to me and asked me to help out. It made my day to be able to actually be a part of this.
“Since (the students) are always up in the stands and not really on the field, I think it was a great opportunity for them to be down on the field and participate in what we do.”
While the opportunity for the to toss around the football and don the jerseys of their Friday night heroes might have been inspiring for the students, it was the football team that felt even more inspired.
“It’s really special,” Hunt said. “It’s inspiring is what it is. We tell our guys all the time, we’ve got to understand that there is more to this life than just this game. To be able to give back and to make an impact on not just on our community but directly on our school-for these kids that we see in the stands and are giving us high-fives on the way to the field-for us to flip the script and them to be here is just phenomenal.
“So many people volunteered their time to make tonight special, to make a difference in one kid’s life and hopefully it will mean something to them.”
