Countless children may have asked Santa for a pony this Christmas, but 12-year-old Morgan Lakey knows a horse requires work.
This fall she discovered online an American Quarter Horse Association program that allows youths ages 12 to 17 to receive a young horse.
“She said, ‘Dad, can we do this?’ and I said, ‘Morgan, the applications are due within a week. If you can get all the paperwork done, I’ll sign it,’” Jeff Lakey recalled.
The AQHA’s Ranching Heritage Breeder Young Horse Development Program application was extensive, about 20 pages long, but Morgan completed it a day ahead of the deadline.
“She’s driven,” Jeff said of his eldest daughter.
Soon after they learned all the horses were taken for 2020, Morgan asked when she could apply again.
Last month, however, a horse became available and AQHA contacted the family to see whether they still were interested. Morgan became one of 44 youths to receive a horse in this year’s program and the only one from Tennessee.
On Dec. 14 she and her dad traveled to Clark Farms in Hustontown, Pennsylvania, to pick up the filly officially named Dullys Playing Again.
Cyra, the sun
“I immediately fell in love with her,” Morgan said.
When the girl led the weanling to the the family’s horse trailer, it calmly walked on and rode about eight hours to its new home.
Morgan said the foal has a “go-with-the-flow” personality, although at only about a year old, she’s very curious about everything, like most horses.
Within a couple of days, Morgan settled on the name “Cyra,” which means sun. The horse has a small, white moon-shaped mark on its forehead, and the white under hair on the roan reminds Morgan of a galaxy, she explained. It’s like a world revolving around the horse.
She discovered the name in a book by Veronica Roth, “Carve the Mark.”
Morgan’s Cyra is still growing. Now about 8 hands tall, she may reach 15 hands — 90 inches — at the highest point of the withers.
She eats oats now but will move to a sweet feed and supplements to promote growth, as well as hay.
It will be a year or two before Morgan can ride her. They have plenty to do before then.
“It’s not just, here’s a horse, go have fun,” Jeff said of the Young Horse Development Program. “There’s a huge nine-month commitment to it.”
Morgan must complete a portfolio of assignments and is competing for prizes that include a $5,000 pool of scholarships.
As part of the program Morgan must keep a monthly financial log of the horse’s expenses, monitor its growth and train it, starting with basics such as lifting her feet for hoof care.
“It takes a lot of patience,” Morgan said. “It’s just like us trying to learn multiplication; it’s memory for her,” the girl said, giving the horse a gentle pat as a reward for lifting her hoof.
Cyra is hers now, and it is up to Morgan how far she takes it.
“I can basically go as far as I want with her, and I can train her into what I want her to be,” Morgan said. Overall she wants Cyra to be a good, steady horse, and she plans to train her for ranch riding, a work style.
The horse’s sire was a cutting horse — one trained to separate animals from a herd. “I’m hoping that she can be a good athletic horse like he was,” Morgan said.
Grew up in the saddle
Jeff Lakey has loved horses since he was a preschooler. “I never grew out of them,” he said. “It’s always been my escape to get out of daily stresses, to come to the barn.” Jeff had his horse Dew with him at Auburn University when he met his future wife, Tina.
Now they live on 5.5 acres south of Maryville with their daughters, Morgan, 9-year-old Emily and Jenna, 6. Even the youngest knows how to clean a stall.
In addition to Dew and Cyra in the barn they have two other horses, Max and Bo.
“The horses are a privilege on our property,” the mom explained, so the girls all do chores, from feeding the horses to collecting eggs from the chickens.
“Often times (Morgan) takes care of the entire farm while we’re doing other kid stuff,” like taking a younger daughter to gymnastics, Jeff said. “It takes a lot of responsibility,” although the horses are docile.
“When she was itty bitty, we’d take her down to the barn and we’d prop her infant carrier up on a chair while we took care of the horses,” Tina said.
As soon as she could sit, Morgan was propped up on a saddle in front of her dad. By the time she was 3 or 4, Morgan was riding a horse towed behind her parents, and by 6 was riding on her own.
Of course there have been tumbles, but the parents require helmets for safety. When Morgan fell off at 2, the surprise caused a few tears, but she was immediately standing and gesturing to get back on that horse, Tina recalled.
“She has always loved horses,” the mother said, “and in middle school it got even more intense.”
A student at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, Morgan joined 4H in fourth grade, participating in both Hippology — the study of horses — and showing Dew and Max over the past three years. Award ribbons line her bedroom.
“I’ve met a lot of friends through that, and I’ve met a lot of people who have helped me,” Morgan said.
In fact, when she needed letters of recommendation for the AQHA application, University of Tennessee Extension Assistant Amy Berger and Sandra Elder provided the documents. The girl and her family say they are thankful not only to them but also AQHA and Clark Farms for the opportunity she now has.
Ultimately Morgan plans to have a ranch to help children with special needs and train mustangs on the side.
“I just love the beauty and the power that I feel when I’m riding,” Morgan said. “You can always count on them being sturdy, being strong, when even you aren’t.”
