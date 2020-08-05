Jumping on a real estate opportunity, Maryville government is moving to spend nearly $700,000 in a land buy that would expand the high school and potentially allow freshman to return to the main campus.
Maryville City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the purchase of property at 123 Cunningham St. for $625,000 plus $50,000 for closing costs and fees.
In an interview after the meeting, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said there are plans to demolish the apartment buildings currently on the 0.36 acres of land and eventually build a classroom facility if the purchase goes through.
“In my mind it’s a two-story, 25-classroom addition,” Winstead said. “We can use this new building to almost connect our campus in a way.”
The purchase decision was made within the past few weeks after Winstead learned through a real estate agent the property was available for purchase. He talked with City Manager Greg McClain and leaders in the school system.
Because the decision was so sudden, the city also had to pass a revision to the 2021 budget: Money to pay for the purchase would come out of the schools’ and city’s general funds, $370,000 from each.
Ultimately, expanding would help MCS bring ninth grade students “back to the high school,” Winstead said. Freshmen currently attend classes at the Maryville Junior High building on Montvale Station Road a mile away from the main high school campus.
MCS leaders previously have discussed needs for more space. At a Board of Education meeting in December 2019, architects noted the junior high would have “immediate needs” in the coming years, according to reporting from The Daily Times.
There have been doubts new building construction could happen in the immediate future, but a newly approved land purchase could speed up that timeline.
Winstead explained efforts to tear down the apartment building could begin before the current fiscal year is up. Right now tenants in the building have leases that last until March 2021, he said.
Once the apartments are demolished, the property will just be “green space” until the school is ready to do something with it, he added. The buildings were constructed in the 1920s, property records show.
“This has been then 100-year history of Maryville,” Winstead said. “I would say we have basically bought over the years around 30 (to) 50 properties around us to tear them down and build parking lots and buildings and expansions.”
Approval to allocate funds for the purchase would come to council again in September for a second and final reading.
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Approved on second reading an amended ordinance modifying caterers’ permits and bringing them more into line with Tennessee code.
• Approved on second reading an amended ordinance giving more power to the Historic Zoning Commission to make design criteria departures.
• Approved on second reading abandoning part of Highland Avenue off Tedford Street for upcoming redevelopment.
• Approved conveying a closed alley on the southeast side of East Harper Avenue to residents who own adjoining property.
• Approved the release of right of way for ingress, egress and utilities across an abandoned alley on property at 620 E. Harper Ave.
• Approved a motion amending the city’s Tennessee Valley Authority power contract.
• Approved the purchase of two “reclosers” to make power switching more efficient.
• Approved a motion to award a three-year contract for the purchase of water meters and reading modules to United Systems and Software for $630,000 a year.
• Approved a motion to declare property, portable radios and hotspot devices surplus.
