Building a splash pad somewhere in the city of Maryville sparked serious conversation about five years ago. Fundraising by a local group was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is trying to revive efforts.
If they can raise some money, the city of Maryville can pay a remainder, city manager Greg McClain said. Similar to the funding formula for the inclusive John Sevier Park playground, private donations knocked out a large chunk, and the city provided the rest.
Without fundraisers, McClain said it would take a few years for the city to be able to budget for a splash pad.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation will be coordinating efforts between the city and local group to see the project through. Executive Director Joe Huff said splash pad talks are in a very early stage. His next objective is to find a consultant to design one and provide a cost estimate the city could expect to see from contractors.
For now, any talk on money is like an, "uneducated guess," Huff said after guessing a splash pad like the local group wants could cost $250,000 to $300,000. One nearby in Lenoir City, he said, cost less but didn't include as many features.
By the time a splash pad is ready to have a check written, Huff said it could be more expensive than an estimate now would show, because labor and supply costs change. And the process to build one isn't going to happen quickly.
Huff said the woman who started fundraising efforts in 2017 in memory of her son is again leading local efforts. Same as her idea five years ago, she still wants to do a football-themed splash pad.
Prior reporting from The Daily Times states the woman's 9-year-old son was a quarterback for the Maryville Lil Rebs and in spring practice for the Maryville Southerners when he died in 2016.
Given that Maryville is also a football town, she thought the theme fitting for a public amenity.
During a Maryville City Council work session last Friday, April 21, McClain said right now the city is looking to place the splash pad in John Sevier Park, near the pool.
Huff said they don't know right now if John Sevier has enough space for a splash pad, but all the logistics and details would be determined in the design phase.
The city wouldn't charge an entry fee for the splash pad if it is paid in part by local fundraising and donations, McClain said. City parks don't charge entry fees, either. Except this play system would close in the winter time and require a filtration system for the water.
Placing it near John Sevier Pool would ease the burden of building new utilities. McClain said the splash pad could tie into the pool's filtration system, and other infrastructure wouldn't be hard to complete.
It would be the first splash pad in Blount County.
"Anybody I talk to that's in their 30s," Councilman Fred Metz said, "that's the first question: what about a splash pad?"
Mayor Andy White said in the future he would like to see another splash pad on the other side of the city. McClain emphasized the importance of getting all the city's assets finished with a round of improvements before starting on new projects, like a second splash pad or another dog park inside the city.
