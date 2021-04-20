After 25 years, former Maryville resident Cristy Barnett Barrick is coming back to collect that homecoming title she never got and hopefully give this community a dose of good medicine.
Barrick, a 1990 graduate of Maryville High School, left home in 1996 to pursue a career as a flight attendant in Georgia with Delta Airlines. She stayed in Georgia for more than a decade before moving to her current location of Palm Coast, Florida.
The former Maryville cheerleader and softball player will have her homecoming on Friday, April 23, when her company, Cristy B Comedy, will present Comedy Night at Round 6 Brewing in Maryville. Hosted by Barrick, the event will feature comedian Jill Kimmel, the sister of Jimmy Kimmel, along with Cedric Middlebrook. Tickets are available.
Barrick said she was 14 and watching comedian Rita Rudner on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson when she connected with the ability to elicit a laugh from strangers.
“I saw her and told myself, ‘I am going to do that one day,’” Barrick said. “I was 39 years old before I did it.”
After leaving Georgia, she settled in Florida as a newly divorced mother to three young children. She had been to a club called The Punchline in Atlanta hundreds of times and decided that was where she would test her comedic skills. She drove back there from Florida.
The manager of the club gave Barrick four minutes to perform. It was a success, Barrick said, so she kept coming back. Then a few months later, this new comedian was given more time on stage.
“I bombed,” she said. “I cried for days. It took me about a year and a half to get back in there.”
That was years ago, and Barrick has honed her skills to become a featured comic at various clubs and also as a show producer. She is the producer for the Friday show at Round 6 but said she will take the stage and tell a few jokes, too.
Some of them might revolve around her wonderful childhood in Maryville, her two sisters or her lack of a homecoming queen crown.
“I was nominated for homecoming queen seven times and never won,” Barrick said. She and a best friend always lost out on that prestigious title, she said. Barrick was nominated for the first time when she was in seventh grade.
“I even told them, if I can just win, you won’t ever have to see me again,” she said with a laugh.
On Friday as she steps in front of some familiar people in the audience, she might display that elusive crown this time.
“I am wearing that homecoming crown,” she promised.
Her two sisters surely will appreciate her gumption. Barrick is the youngest of three. The others are Sherri Clendenen and Michelle Molter. They were all students at Maryville during the same time.
“We were the Barnett sisters,” she said. “We had it covered.”
Audiences can expect to hear some true-life experiences as Barrick navigated her life through divorce, dating again and now raising three teens of her own. She said she doesn’t do politics, and neither does Jill Kimmel. These two met three years ago as Kimmel was performing in Florida.
“We hit it off as friends,” Barrick said. “We are about the same age. We have a lot in common. Jill is fun and funny and a great person.”
Barrick has been producing shows now for seven years. She recently booked Preacher Lawson from “America’s Got Talent.” She’s also looking at bringing Ben Brainard to Maryville. The young comedian has a huge following on social media. She is in negotiations currently with Chris Kattan’s agent to book the former “Saturday Night Live” actor/comedian.
Barrick can still remember the first time she got a laugh.
“That was the biggest rush I ever felt,” she said. “The greatest feeling.”
Today as a producer, the laughs aren’t for her, but Barrick said she still gets that tingly feeling backstage nonetheless. She said it’s more about the audience now and how to take them away from the stressors of life.
“If I can stand in the back of the room and see people laughing and forgetting what has been going on even for just a little while, that is a rush for me ... that I can create this moment.”
Laughter is the best medicine, Barrick believes. She said comedians are hungry for work and pandemic-weary people want to be back where they can relax among friends.
The Friday performance will be outdoors so social distancing will be observed, Barrick said. She said she will see to it that those worried over attending public events can be made to feel safe.
“I do love what I do,” the comedian said. “Some aspects more than others. My favorite part is just showing up and performing.”
