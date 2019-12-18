Three former Maryville High School athletes, including a former professional football player, spoke Tuesday in MHS’s second event in its Alumni Speaker Series, this time revolving around the topic of sports.
The speakers were Carl Stewart, Joey Koontz and Madison Coulter, all former MHS student-athletes who continued their athletic careers in college. They visited MHS to encourage current students to pursue their goals.
Stewart, Class of 2003, played football and basketball and ran track while a student at Maryville. He still holds two of the school’s track and field records and went on to play college football at Auburn University.
He played two seasons in the NFL — one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one for the San Francisco 49ers — and currently is pursuing a law degree at the University of Houston Law Center.
Stewart promoted the idea that it is OK to fail, a lesson he had to learn during an Auburn football losing streak.
“Failure is a part of the process to success,” he said. “Whenever you fail at something, it is not the end.”
Koontz, Class of 2005, played basketball all four years at MHS and ran track his senior year. After tearing his ACL in a scrimmage at the end of his sophomore year, Koontz decided that his dream of playing college basketball was not realistic anymore.
Through connections he made while still at Maryville, he was able to go to the University of Florida and be a manager for the men’s basketball team. Koontz, who discussed the importance of networking and making connections, said that he is where he is now in his career because of one connection he made during his time at Florida.
Koontz met the vice president of ESPN while giving him a facility tour at Florida. Because of that meeting, Koontz was able to get his foot in the door at the sports network and now is a full-time statistics analyst.
“Be very, very careful not to burn bridges as you move from one level to the next,” Koontz said. “There are some teachers and staff here that can be absolutely invaluable with helping you get to where you need to go. Use the resources that you have available.”
Coulter is a current junior at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she is a member of the volleyball team. Coulter played volleyball and basketball and ran track while in high school. She has been a starter for the Lady Vols since her freshman year, and credited hard work.
It wasn’t all athletics for the three during their time in high school. Stewart played violin in the orchestra, Coulter was a member of the chamber orchestra and also Miss MHS, and Koontz was a Maryville Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and Salutatorian for his graduating class.
Coulter told the audience of current students just how lucky they are because Maryville prepared her for college not only as an athlete, but also as a student.
When asked what being able to return to MHS to speak meant to them, all three speakers had very similar things to say and were all happy to be back at their alma mater.
“It’s such a cool opportunity to be able to come here and be able to share my experience with people,” Coulter said.
Koontz continued the theme of embracing the opportunity.
“It’s really exciting. I love any opportunity to come back here,” Koontz said.
Added Stewart: “It means everything. It’s been a very long time since I’ve been back here, so it is kind of a surreal experience. Seeing their faces out there, I put myself in their shoes. … I just tried to give them the same type of advice that I would want.”
