While elementary students across the county read the book “Stuart Little” over the past month, Maryville High School theater students have been working to bring the story to life on stage.
Maryville elementary students visited the high school late this week for performances, and starting tonight, March 4, the public can see the show, too.
“The kids are the best audience we could ever possibly have,” teacher Clarissa Feldt said, and the cast members are available after the performance to talk with members of the audience. She knows from past experience that some children who saw the play during school hours will ask their parents to bring them back for the public shows.
Young children tend to miss the experience of live theater these days, Feldt noted, and it gives them an opportunity to pretend, use their imaginations and use their minds to fill in the gaps. “It’s really important to expose them to these types of arts at an early age.”
The teens love hearing the younger students react with laughter and cheers during the show.
Before the title was revealed to any students, teacher Feldt took on the challenge of translating some of E.B. White’s novel to the stage.
“It’s so many small vignettes of scenes and not really one continuous story,” Feldt said. “The ending is very hard because it’s vague.”
She created some more villains so Stuart has more conflict but kept familiar scenes from the book, such as a a boat race that includes special lighting and effects on stage.
A scene where the principal is scrambling to find substitute teachers “felt really topical,” Feld said, although the book was first published in 1945. That had to be cut to keep the show to 30-35 minutes.
The narrative form of the story was another challenge, which she solved by having some of the actors in roles such as a lamp and clock who also serve as narrators for the story.
“We didn’t start working on the production until it was announced at the elementary schools,” Feldt said, because part of the One Book Blitz tradition is keeping the title a secret until it begins. She used scenes from the high school’s 2020 production of the One Book Blitz choice “The Cricket in Times Square” to audition performers.
More than 55 MHS students collaborated on the production, including two casts, which not only ensured everyone could participate but also provided backup in case anyone became ill and was unable to perform.
For some sophomores this is their first play, and some of the seniors are veterans of many performances.
Playing the part of “Stuart Little” are Kyler Anderson and Ashley Blair. Both bring a lot of positive energy to the role, and Feldt said, “They are very much a leader of their casts.”
The characters of Snowbell, Angora and Margalo are part of the play as well.
The students had just a month to memorize lines and build sets. “It’s a very tight schedule,” Feldt said. “I wish they chose a longer month.”
Most of the work was done during the technical theater and acting classes, but last Saturday they held a “paint day.”
New this year was American Sigh Language students from MHS signing during some of the elementary school performances, and Feldt hopes they will be available for the public shows, too.
“My plan is to commit to do this every year,” Feldt said. With discussions starting about building a new theater for the high school, she hopes in the future students from Alcoa and Blount County schools could have field trips to see the shows as well.
“We’re at maximum capacity,” she said. “If that new auditorium happens we’ll be able to serve more schools.”
