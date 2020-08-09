Twenty-five members of the Maryville High School Class of 2020 earned the honor of being named a Senior Scholar.
The Senior Scholars are: Henry Astor, Dawson Baxter, Grace Bellah, Bella Bostrom, Eliza Conner, Anna Curtis, Jonas Dixon, Caleb Fikes, Eva Fortenberry, Lauryn Fox, Julian Halloy, Christina Jackson, Audrey Lovin, Madeline Matzek, Ella McCallum, Ben Moder, Alayna Myers, Elijah Paszek, Andrew Sanders, Sarah Shore, Mason Stott, Caleb Tucker, Megan Underwood, Thomas Ward and Taylor West.
Maryville no longer names a valedictorian and salutatorian.
