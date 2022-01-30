Ninth grade could return to the Maryville High School campus by August 2025, under a proposal presented to the city council last week.
With bidding currently underway for an addition to the junior high, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead presented a potential timeline for work on the high school during a Maryville City Council retreat Friday, Jan. 28, at the House in the Woods on the Maryville College campus.
If MCS uses money it has on hand, it could fund the design and initial bond repayment for an estimated $30 million high school project until the city’s debt obligation falls in 2027, Winstead explained. The district expects to have $10 million in its fund balance, previously undesignated funding, by the end of this fiscal year.
MCS is looking to begin design work in spring 2023 and construction in spring 2024 on a plan to expand Maryville High School’s capacity from 1,350 to 2,000 students.
That included building up to 38 new classrooms, expanding the kitchen and dining area, and adding a new auditorium with seating for 600 to 800.
“Clayton (Center for the Arts) is an awesome facility,” Winstead said of the space on the college campus where school concerts often are held. “That’s not the solution to everything.” For example, the high school can’t leave sets up in the space, and when MHS puts on a play in its current auditorium, the students dress in a math classroom.
‘We need it now’
Maryville’s K-12 enrollment is 5,559, up 193 since the same time last year. Winstead told the council 50 new students had enrolled since winter break. The current eighth grade class has 480 students, which Winstead said is the district’s largest, and first grade now has 475.
Combined the junior high and high school projects would take pressure off the intermediate schools by moving grade seven to the junior high and nine to the high school.
After elementary rezoning scheduled to take effect in the next school year, Maryville’s seven schools all will be at 90-106% of capacity when calculated at the preferred lower end of the student to teacher ratio.
Currently every Maryville elementary teacher has more than 20 students in the classroom, Winstead said. “That’s not good for climate, not good for culture, that’s not good for my surveys,” he said with a laugh at the end. “It’s not good for a lot of things.”
While the city council may look at whether future growth will justify school building projects, Winstead said the educators’ perspective is very different.
“We need it now,” he told the council. “We’re just waiting on you all to be in a position financially to be able to provide it.”
“We can have no more growth, and I’d still say we need the high school expansion and a fourth elementary,” Winstead said. “Unless we can guarantee enrollment’s going to drop, these needs are very, very real.”
Currently about 340 students, 6%, are tuition students. Winstead said many of the most recent 51 approved are employees’ children, their families own property in the city, or they fall into other priority groups, such as having siblings enrolled in the district.
More than 100 applied who had no relation to the district or the city, and MCS took seven in grades where it had room.
Junior high bids
The Maryville Board of Education hopes to meet Feb. 28 to review the junior high bids and forward its recommendation to the city council for approval March 1.
The junior high project would add 11 classrooms, including one for culinary arts, in a two-story addition connected to the main building by a walkway on the second floor. Office renovations to the existing building under that project could begin this summer, and the addition could be ready by August 2023.
The addition will take the junior high’s capacity from 875 to 1100 students and add more parking. Current enrollment is about 950.
Before the pandemic the project was estimated at $4.7 million.
