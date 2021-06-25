Andrew Ten Eyck has combined his interests in engineering and health care for degrees in biomedical engineering, and now the 2015 graduate of Maryville High School is putting his knowledge to work for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Ten Eyck is one of 283 X-Force Fellows this summer under the National Security Innovation Network that supports military commands. Their mission is to develop prototypes to solve real-world problems.
Ten Eyck began taking health science and engineering classes while he was a student at MHS. His mother is in quality engineering at Arconic, and the family includes other engineers as well.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering with a minor in reliability and maintainability engineering in 2019 from the University of Tennessee, as part of a five-year program to also earn his master’s degree in biomedical engineering.
Currently he’s finishing a master’s in biomedical innovation and development at the Georgia Institute of Technology and plans to start a doctoral program in August, with the goal of a research career. “I enjoy patient-centered research,” Ten Eyck said.
He’s worked on projects combining machine learning with biomedical engineering, for example, training programs to identify trends or abnormalities in images.
Earlier this year he worked on a presentation to help service members understand how the COVID-19 vaccine works.
With the X-Force Fellowship, he’s working with a team on ways to help service members, particularly the Navy, train at sea, such as when a field service engineer may not be available.
When he finishes his Ph.D., Ten Eyck said he may pursue an M.D. as well, to become a physician scientist and conduct clinical research.
