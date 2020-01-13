Maryville High School will receive a new grease trap this summer.
The Maryville Board of Education unanimously approved Monday, Jan. 13, paying Cope Architecture $11,500 to design and oversee the project.
"We've had this project on the back burner, knowing we'd eventually have to replace the grease trap," Director Mike Winstead told the board, explaining the current trap has insufficient capacity. "We're having to empty it monthly, just about."
Winstead said construction costs are estimated at $50,000.
As part of the board's consent agenda Monday, it approved a new five-year beverage vending contract with CCBCC Operations LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, for vending machines and concessions at the district's seven schools.
Under the contract, Maryville City Schools will receive $20,000 in sponsor fees, a $5-per-case rebate and each year 100 cases of product free. The beverages include Coke, Dasani, Powerade, Minute Maid, Monster and other brands.
