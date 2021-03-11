Maryville High School is among 18 schools across the state chosen for a new program to better serve students with significant cognitive disabilities.
Under the Teaching All Students Initiative, high school teachers and administrators will receive training, with follow-up coaching and support, according to Melanie Davidson, special education supervisor for Maryville City Schools. The program also will provide small grants in future years for materials such as software and curricula.
The state Department of Education said the TAS Initiative will help schools “build an accessible learning environment for all students, with the goals of reducing the achievement gap and increasing the graduation rate and enrollment in postsecondary education through inclusive higher education, technical college, community college and competitive integrated employment for students with complex needs.”
Currently Maryville has 14 students with significant cognitive disabilities in grades 10-12.
The school is implementing the state’s recently created alternate academic diploma program. Students who meet the AAD requirements within four years and one summer count toward the district’s graduation rate.
Maryville’s application for the TAS program said it wants to increase inclusion options for students with complex needs in general education classes and bridge the gap between work-based learning and AAD instruction.
Currently, 13 of the Maryville High students with significant cognitive disabilities are enrolled in work-based learning and two are in career and technical education classes.
Many of the students have multiple barriers to inclusion in general education classes, including communication issues, Davidson explained.
Training for each school, scheduled to begin in late July, will include a general education teacher, a special education teacher, a school administrator and the district’s special education director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.