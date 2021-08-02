The most popular art show in town may be on the asphalt at Maryville High School, where seniors for the first time have been allowed to paint their parking spots.
About 225 members of the Class of 2022 paid an extra $25 for the privilege, with the money going toward senior activities and the cost of repainting the lots black for the next seniors to have the same opportunity.
Classes begin today (Aug. 3) for half of Maryville’s students, so on Saturday, July 31, seniors were in the high school lots painting their spots.
Assistant Principal Maria Greene said when she stopped by the next day family and community members were admiring the artwork, which showed students’ activities and creativity.
Maryville High administration had to approve all designs, and Greene said the morning after the school announced the opportunity this spring, students were lined up to apply. They had to use water-based exterior paint and have the unopened cans checked before they were allowed to begin decorating over the weekend.
Inspiration came from sports, movies, music, hobbies and more. Greene said members of the cross country team connected with a Spotify-inspired design.
Administrators and teachers joined in the painting as well.
Principal Heather Hilton has a Power M on her space.
Greene said her parking spot now has a graduation cap with two tassels, one for Maryville High and one for the University of Tennessee. Chemistry teacher Amanda Kaeser’s spot has lab equipment.
Some students who were unable to paint last weekend will add their artwork on Saturday, Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.