Maryville High School has a state championship team heading to a national competition this weekend, flexing its mental muscle.
An MHS Ethics Bowl team finished fourth in the nation in 2018, and the school’s team has had a winning season ever since that inaugural year with teacher Jill Pope.
With competitions moving online during the pandemic, this weekend’s 2022 National High School Ethics Bowl in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will be the first in-person event for the seven current team members.
Since winning the regional competition in late February, the students have been preparing to discuss the ethical dilemmas in 16 cases on topics ranging from pay for restaurant workers to use of gene editing technology. Only four are repeats from the regional competition, and while the case set they received has sample questions, those aren’t precisely what they will face.
At the competition teams will have just 3 minutes to confer and build an argument after receiving a question and 6 minutes to make their presentation. Team members will have no notes and no internet access to help.
“It’s really fun to work under a time limit with your team,” said junior Kara Porter.
Some students joined the team because siblings had participated, and others checked out a practice after hearing about the Ethics Bowl during sophomore orientation.
“I like arguing, and I like discussing things orally, rather than just writing arguments, so that fascinated me,” said sophomore Mohib Ahmed. He’s considering philosophy as a possible major in college because he’s interested in why people do what they do and believe what they do, as well as the rationale behind those.
“It’s such a good, intelligent group of people to surround yourself with,” junior Maggie West said in discussing her decision to join the team. “It’s people you can have deep, meaningful conversations with.”
Topics are timely and timeless. One of the questions from the regional competition was how to deal with a scarcity of ICU beds during the pandemic. “There is always a scarcity of resources, and we always have to make tough decisions when determining who gets access to those resources,” noted Adi Madduri, a junior.
The University of Tennessee’s Department of Philosophy supports the Ethics Bowl competition, and its faculty and graduate students mentor the teams. The Ethics Bowl promotes civic conversation and the ability to have a dialog without having to win, explained Alex Feldt, a distinguished lecturer at UT who was working with the MHS team at its practice Wednesday, April 6.
“By having a conversation everybody wins,” Feldt said.
Pope said she appreciate the way the Ethics Bowl “brings the humanities into the high school level in a way that it typically is not.”
The students have realized that often the issues aren’t as easy as they first appear.
When discussing the issue of nuclear waste, for example, “We’ve really struggled with this tension between the right of individuals having some autonomy in deciding whether there’s nuclear waste in their back yard versus the need for the nation to have a place to store this nuclear waste,” Adi explained.
Another scenario posed questions about how a family would handle holiday meal traditions when a member has become a vegetarian. Even when the students agree, a topic opens broader questions.
“When you perceive or when you feel as if the general population thinks that your position is more moral or ethical, should you die on that hill or should you be willing to compromise,” said Henry Chen, a senior.
As they discuss whether compromise is always the best route, Pope might bring up how the United States handled the issues of slavery in the 18th century.
Even with her experience, Pope said it can be hard to identify a clear winner during the competitions. The benefits, however, spill over into the students’ lives.
“I’m more rational when I get upset now,” said Diya Patel, a junior, explaining that the Ethics Bowl practice has taught her to think through all scenarios of a situation. “You think through every aspect of a problem, and it makes you more open-minded.”
