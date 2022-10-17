A U.S. Army Golden Knight parachuter lands in front of the scoreboard at Maryville’s Jim Renfro Field during pregame of the Maryville Alcoa football game this year. Maryville High School’s Athletic Department plans to install a new video board, scoreboard and sound system in the same space at a cost of $312,788.61. MHS Principal Heather Hilton said by ordering before December the school hopes the new equipment will be installed by August 2023.
Maryville High School Athletics received approval from the school board Monday, Oct. 17, to spend $312,788.61 on a new videoboard, scoreboard and sound system for the football stadium.
Funding for the equipment will come from the high school athletic department, which raises nearly $100,000 a year from advertising at the football stadium, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead explained.
Maryville Board of Education Chairman Nick Black had moved through the first item on the agenda so fast that Winstead initially didn’t have a chance to speak before Black called for the vote, but the board passed it with a voice vote after the director described the project.
The existing scoreboard was installed on Jim Renfro Field at Skeeter Shields Stadium in 2008, with the videoboard added around 2011, according to Winstead. “We’ve got a good life out of both pieces,” he said.
The new equipment from Daktronics in Brookings, South Dakota, will have the same footprint but be configured differently. A 4-by-32-foot scoreboard will run along the bottom where advertisements currently are located, with a 25-foot videoboard above that and the sound system mounted behind it.
The same vendor provided the video scoreboard Maryville uses for basketball, and the school district is buying the equipment through a cooperative purchasing agreement.
MHS Principal Heather Hilton said by ordering before December the school hopes the new equipment will be installed by August 2023.
In other action during the meeting at Maryville Junior High School, the board approved the high school spending $31,066.40 on new furniture for three classrooms from Smith Systems in Carrollton, Texas. Hilton said new desktops in math classrooms will feature whiteboard tops with grids for graphing.
Those were the only two items on the regular agenda. “It’s nice when we have an agenda where our schools are spending money but not the district,” Winstead quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.