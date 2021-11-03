Maryville High School will stream its 2021 Veterans Day Assembly at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, through the NFHS Network.
Anyone wishing to watch will need an account. It is free, but viewers should set up their account before the event. NFHS allows schools to stream activities that aren't related to sports free of charge.
Log in at www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/maryville-high-school-maryville-tn/evt1b8eb76007. Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
Enter Maryville High School in the Browse bar at the top of the page. The assembly will appear in Upcoming if it hasn't started or LIVE if it already is streaming.
Anyone wishing to attend in person is welcome and should arrive early. Seating for veterans and their families will be reserved. Enter through the main gym entrance at Maryville High School, 825 Lawrence Ave.
