The end of an era is coming for Maryville High School, with the retirement of English teacher Penny Ferguson this month.
“It’s pretty emotional,” the 75-year-old said in her classroom last week. “This is the only job I’ve had my whole life. I went through Maryville City Schools, I student taught at Maryville High, I started teaching here and 54 years later I’m just now exiting.”
Ferguson started first grade at Sam Houston Elementary and attended Fort Craig and Maryville Junior High before graduating from MHS in 1966. In an interview with The Daily Times a few years ago Ferguson said she always loved school and “We had legends for teachers.”
Now many consider her a legend, and have for years, as she has earned honors from the local to the national level. Among more than four dozen awards, she was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Blount County Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2007 the Maryville City Schools Foundation honored her with its Starlight Award for Outstanding Alumni of Maryville High School.
Spanning generations
The current chairman of the Maryville Board of Education, Nick Black, and his wife were among her students in late 1990s. Black’s sister had her as a teacher a few years before, and his niece is in her class now.
“Dr. Ferguson was a transformative teacher for not only myself, but my classmates and thousands of her other students,” Black said. “Few people are able to mold students into college ready graduates in the profound manner in which Dr. Ferguson has, countless times over. Fifty-four years is an impressive career in any profession, but especially so in education.”
“In a bit of irony, given her stature and abilities as an English teacher, I am unable to find the precise words to express how much gratitude and thanks I have for Dr. Ferguson, and how fortunate the district has been to have had her with us,” he wrote in an email to The Daily Times.
After earning her bachelor’s degree from Maryville College in 1969, she began teaching seventh grade English at John Sevier Elementary. Since 1970 she has been at Maryville High School, currently teaching junior English and Advanced Placement courses. She chaired the English Department for 35 years.
“Her influence has spanned generations,” said Eddie Mendence, chairman of the MHS English Department for the past five years. They have taught the AP Capstone program together, and he called her a fastidious professional.
“That work ethic has never wavered,” Mendence said.
They first met when Ferguson was his supervisor and mentor during his teacher education practicum at Maryville College in the early 2000s. He immediately was impressed by how up to date she was with technology and her attention to detail.
In Ferguson’s first years of teaching, Buzz Thomas was one of her students. Later his daughters were in her classes, and he served on the Maryville school board.
“She had an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Thomas said. “I always loved her for that — especially as a parent and school board member, though it wasn’t all that nice as one of her students.”
“She was — for many students — their first jarring exposure to one of life’s harshest realities. No one is interested in your excuses,” he said. “She was immune to whiners. Brooked no excuses. If you failed to turn in one of your assignments, anything short of being on your deathbed resulted in a zero.”
“I also believe no one loved her students or Maryville more than Penny,” he said.
Hearing that she is retiring “a little like hearing that the North Star burned out,” Thomas said. “You know that one day it has to happen, but you still can’t believe it when it does.”
Next chapter
When Ferguson turned in her retirement paperwork last month she learned that she had more than 400 unused sick days.
A few years ago Ferguson said she could never imagine retiring, but she reached the decision to do it now during a conversation with her husband, Sam, over spring break this year.
“There’s a lot changing around here,” she said of plans for expanding the campus and bringing ninth graders back to the high school. After being in the same classroom for more than 40 years, she’s not eager to rotate or share space with others. “I really don’t want to go through that again.”
Sam told her, “Let’s just have this time for us.”
He already has planned a monthlong trip for them to Europe this summer, and they have four grandchildren in Georgia ranging from nearly 2 years old to 8, but don’t expect her to give up work entirely.
“I can’t be happy not doing anything,” she said. “I’m a worker, and I have to have something meaningful to do.”
She may be taking the advice she has given students for generations: “If you have some enthusiasm and you’re willing to learn and grow, then everything’s going to be interesting.”
Many can still recite the quote they learned in her classroom: “Enthusiasm is the greatest asset in the world. It beats money and power and influence.”
Engaging students
When Ferguson began teaching her tools included a chalkboard and a mimeograph machine. Now her desktop computer has two monitors.
“Teaching’s come a long way, and I’m not sure everything that we’ve done has been for the better,” she said. “I do think when we didn’t have all these things the kids were more actively involved in a lesson … Now they like to take all those little digital shortcuts, which we all do, of course, and they can do fancier stuff. But I think there’s a lot to be said for both time periods.”
One of the important lessons she learned as a teacher is to engage students in the learning, whether through projects, group exercises or simulations. “They’re all in when you do that, because they have a part,” she said.
By the time Maelea Galyon was in her class, during the 1979-80 school year, Ferguson already was a legend at Maryville High School.
“She’s life-changing and has been for thousands,” Galyon said.
When Ferguson teamed up with history teacher Mark White, Galyon said, the result was “magical.”
“They made American literature and American history come to life for kids,” she said.
Galyon was working at Maryville HIgh School then as a technology coordinator and nominated the pair for the Disney American Teacher Awards, which they received in 2003.
Working with Ferguson, Galyon said, “She taught me to be the utmost professional”
“In 25 years of public education, I don’t know another educator anywhere who gave as much to the profession,” said Galyon, now a leadership consultant.
While Ferguson’s dedication, high standards and love for her students are well known, those who have worked closely with her see more.
Galyon said Ferguson has “a huge heart and a sensitive heart.”
White noted her sense of humor and ability to laugh at herself.
Collaboration
Ferguson already had worked with other social studies teachers at Maryville High on family history and “Decades Museum” projects before White joined the staff. They collaborated closely for the next 20 years, until his retirement in 2018.
“I became a better teacher working with her,” said White, who already had been a teacher for 22 years before that. He also credits her with teaching him how to articulate what they were doing, from the why to the impact on students.
White also recalled her hands-on approach to helping him. When his deadline for applying to graduate school was just days away, she sat down at his computer, pulled up the application and made sure it was completed on time.
Often they traveled to professional conferences together, and White said they never went through an airport without encountering one of Ferguson’s former students. She always remembered them by name.
During a conference at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga an MHS alumna told them other students were overwhelmed when they saw the syllabus for the college’s freshman English class. She told her UT classmates, “We did this stuff in the first month in Dr. Ferguson’s class.”
Empowering
“When you picture what a teacher should be in your mind, it’s her,” said Linda Belcher, who was in Ferguson’s class in 1995. “Teaching is a passion for her.”
After word started to circulate about Ferguson’s retirement, Belcher wrote to the teacher sharing her admiration. “You empowered your students, females most of all,” Belcher wrote.
“She was a force to be reckoned with,” Belcher told The Daily Times.
After graduating from Maryville College with her bachelor’s degree, Ferguson earned a master’s degree, educational specialist degree and doctorate, all from the University of Tennessee.
Belcher recalled a male student in 1995 who refused to address Ferguson by the title she had earned, instead calling her “Miss Ferguson.”
The teacher told him, “It is Dr. Ferguson, and that is how you will address me.” And he did.
While Belcher warned her daughters that Ferguson’s class would be hard, she also told them, “You will have a sense of pride.”
Belcher credits Ferguson with being one of the inspirations for her daughter Shelby becoming a teacher.
Ferguson worked with students outside the classroom too, as sponsor of the National Honor Society and organizing the Maryville Scholars banquet, roles she already had begun training others to pick up.
Lifelong learner
During breaks from school, Ferguson not only traveled with her husband around the world but also attended professional development programs, sometimes three in a summer.
“I wanted to learn; I wanted to grow,” she said. The programs allowed her to better understand and teach topics ranging from slavery in the South to the early textile mills of the Northeast.
She also was a presenter at English conferences, served in organizations including the Tennessee Council of Teachers of English and was an adjunct faculty member in Maryville College’s teacher education program for a couple of decades.
Active lifestyle
Ferguson is used to an active lifestyle. In high school she was involved in basketball, track and tennis. At Maryville College she played tennis on the men’s team. There was no women’s team, she explained, “and I was good enough to play on the men’s team.”
Sam and she gave up tennis after cataract surgery, but they still enjoy walking around the college campus, which is near their home.
She now has her doctor’s permission to return to 5 a.m. workouts at the Steel Room in Alcoa, something she had to give up while dealing with back issues. During the MHS Amazing Shake competition last year she was supposed to be using a wheelchair, but it was almost impossible to keep her in it.
For eight years Ferguson brought together dozens of local leaders and former students to serve as judges for the multi-round competition, designed to hone students’ communication and professional skills. One who served often is Hank Brown, senior director of Peraton.
“She’s one of the pillars in the community who has an impact across generations,” said Brown, who was her student in the 1986-87 school year and reconnected with her after returning to Blount County.
Another community leader Ferguson recruited for the event was businesswoman Brenda Sellers, who not only served as a judge but provided many prizes from her firm, Chroma. They met as members of the Leadership Blount Class of 2004.
“Penny, from the start, was such a candle,” Sellers said. “She brought sunshine to the room.”
When asked about her plans, Ferguson said she doesn’t want to be a substitute teacher, and she doesn’t want to grade lots of papers. She also won’t be editing books for anyone other than family members, although she enjoyed editing Sellers’ book, “You Slept Where? Calamities of a Clumsy Businesswoman.”
“If not for Penny Ferguson, I would not have a book,” Sellers said.
Penny read the drafts to Sam while they traveled and marked up the copy. “She even put smiley faces on a lot of my manuscript,” Sellers said.
Noting Penny’s excitement about the book, the author said, “She loved nothing more than to see her students succeed.”
Sellers suggested that Sam’s going to enjoy not having to share Penny with her students.
For Penny, though, the most rewarding part of her job has been the students.
“I love kids. I love helping them,” she said. “I can’t begin to think of not hearing them and not talking to them every day.”
