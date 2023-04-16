Lane Pinkerton (from left), Tyler Elder, Adi Madduri, Parker Miller and Abbey Frost received Lamar Alexander Scholarships Wednesday evening, April 12, at the Maryville Scholars Banquet at the Airport Hilton. Madduri received $25,000, Elder $15,000 and the other finalists each received $1,000.
40 Maryville High School seniors and juniors were recognized for their accomplishments Wednesday evening, April 12, during the Maryville Scholars Banquet at the Airport Hilton.
Adi Madduri won the $25,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship.
Tyler Elder won the $15,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship.
Lane Pinkerton won one of three $1,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarships.
Parker Miller won one of three $1,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarships.
Abbey Frost won one of three $1,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarships.
Receiving the $15,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship Wednesday night, April 12, at the Maryville Scholars Banquet, Tyler Elder is congratulated by teacher Ashley Porter.
Some of Maryville High School’s senior academic honorees watch the presentation of a classmate crossing the stage during the April 12 ceremony at the Airport Hilton.
Maryville High School head football coach Derek Hunt gave remarks at the school’s Scholar Awards Wednesday night, April 12, at the Airport Hilton.
Maryville High School seniors Adi Madduri received $25,000 and Tyler Elder $15,000 in Lamar Alexander Scholarships, awarded last week.
Finalists Lane Pinkerton, Parker Miller and Abbey Frost each received $1,000
MHS faculty choose the scholarship winners from among top students who have shown leadership and integrity.
Madduri has received academic awards, is a National Merit Finalist Scholar and attended the Governor’s School for Science and Engineering at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Student Council president at MHS, he has been class president three years in a row. He also has served on the executive boards of Maryville’s National Honor Society and Key Club.
A varsity tennis play for three years, Madduri also has been a member of Ethics Bowl teams that won two state championships and president of the school’s Model United Nations team, also earning the distinction of outstanding delegate.
Teachers describe him as brilliant and a workhorse, somene who is at the top of everything he does. “There isn’t a corner of school life that he hasn’t made better,” his nomination form said.
Elder is an Advance Placement Scholar, received the AP Language Academic Award and has received the Daily Times Academic Letter for English.
He has been a mentor for special education students, a DECA club officer and co-founder of the MHS Investment Club.
Elder has been a leader on the varsity football and baseball teams and holds the record for most stolen bases in a season. He also has been an instructor at Last Lap Ranch Horse Riding Camp.
“He has set a standard that all students should emulate but few could achieve,” Elder’s nomination said.
The scholarships are named for the 1958 graduate of Maryville High School who has served as governor of Tennessee and as a U.S. senator. Alexander also served on the board of Lockheed Martin, and an endowment for the scholarships was created by a grant from the Lockheed Martin Charitable Award Fund.
