Maryville City Schools announced the winners of this year’s Lamar Alexander Scholarships online last week, instead of at the annual Scholars Banquet, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Taylor West is receiving a $25,000 scholarship and Eliza Conner $10,000.
Three other nominees each will receive $1,000: Henry Astor, Jonas Dixon and Tommy Ward.
Those five, as well as 20 other members of the Class of 2020, were named Senior Scholars for maintaining high grades while taking rigorous classes. Twenty students are being recognized as Junior Scholars this year.
The Lamar Alexander Scholarships are awarded not only for academic achievement but also service, leadership and extracurricular activities.
West was captain of the MHS basketball team this year and earned varsity letters for basketball and cross country 2017-20 and well as for track from 2017-19.
A member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Key Club, her volunteer work has included the Empty Pantry Fund, Mount Lebanon Church Challenger League, Second Harvest Food Bank and working with children in Costa Rica last summer as part of Samaritan Hands.
“She has been tireless as an athlete and a scholar and continues to be an example of someone who doesn’t accept being average, but continually strives to be the best that she can be,” read one nomination of West for the Lamar Alexander Scholarship.
Conner has served as president of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society, as well as vice president of Key Club and president and founder of the Yoga Club.
Her academic honors include being an AP Scholar with Distinction, a commended student in the National Merit Program and academic awards for history, English, Spanish, math and science. She attended the Governor’s School for Science and Engineering.
Conner has been a nationally ranked competitive gymnast and member of the MHS Climbing Team while also accumulating more than 500 hours of community service.
“She leads by example, yet is humble and prefers not drawing attention to herself or her accomplishments,” a nomination for Conner stated. “She is competitive as a way to motivate herself to do her best, not to be better than others.”
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School, and the scholarships began at $500 in 1980, when he was governor of Tennessee. The amount rose over the years, receiving a significant boost with an endowment created by a grant from the Lockheed Martin Charitable Award Fund, made because Alexander had served on the company’s board.
