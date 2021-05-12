Maryville High School senior Vivan Chen has received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Chen was among about 16,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. She also received Maryville High School's $25,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship and is expected to pursue a career in medical research.
A committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors selected the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners in each state based on accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
