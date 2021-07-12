Another Maryville High School graduate has joined four announced earlier as the recipient of a National Merit Scholarship financed by U.S. colleges and universities this year.
Ryan J. McCrory received a scholarship from the private Rhodes College, and his probable career field is astrophysics, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Sponsor colleges select winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, and their awards are between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year more than 7,500 students have won National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million. The nonprofit NMSC was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.
