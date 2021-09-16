Fifteen firetrucks and 32 firefighters battled a blaze at a Maryville house Wednesday after a lawn mower caused it erupt into flames, Greenback Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronnie Lett said.
The department came to the house on the corner of Morganton Road and Morganton Boulevard a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Lett said.
When they arrived, the flames were two-thirds of the way burnt through the roof, Lett said.
The homeowner told the fire department that a lawnmower in the basement of the house started it. Lett said from the basement, the flames climbed up the back wall of the house and got into the attic.
It took them about five hours to get it under control, he said, and no injuries were sustained.
