A love for Christmas and the opportunity to use some of his skills probably figured into Charles Lindbergh Hatcher’s decision to take on the building of an outdoor holiday display in 1954.
His wife, Joyce Hatcher, likely had influence on the project, too. So the couple made their way from Maryville to Sears, Roebuck and Co. on Central Avenue in Knoxville to get just what they needed for a merry and bright Christmas.
For $2, they purchased patterns they could use to make a Santa, his sleigh, five reindeer and some snowmen carolers. Then it was time to get to work.
Charles made his figures out of plywood and painted them. The tallest was Rudolph, at 6 feet.
When he set them in the front yard for all to enjoy — at the corner of Grandview Drive and Hatcher Lane — the display drew lots of attention, even from this newspaper, then called The Maryville-Alcoa Daily Times.
The Hatchers’ Christmas display won first place in the newspaper’s annual decoration contest in 1954, netting them three gifts from the sponsors. A photo of the handcrafted figures also appeared in the newspaper.
The family brought out the holiday set for years, until the children, Steve and Carole, were grown and the plywood figures began showing their age and signs of decay.
Pat Flynn married Carole, and the two reside in Maryville; they have raised their own sons and have grandchildren. He said he had heard stories about the display and began his own project years ago to bring them to life once more. He recalled the resourcefulness of Charles, who made his living in construction before his death a few years ago.
Hatcher’s mother had named her son, born in 1928, after the pilot Charles Lindbergh, who a year earlier had completed the first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean from New York City to Paris.
“In later years, their dad made it so that the reindeer actually moved,” Pat said. Charles rigged up an old washing machine motor with a reduction gear box to slow down the movement. As it turned, the reindeer moved up and down.
Pat started making patterns for a new display from the models that Charles originally built. Go to South Belmont Drive in Maryville this year and a recreation of the whole 1954 Christmas display lives once more, thanks to Pat’s hard work.
A black and white photo from 1954 shows Joyce Hatcher with her two children smiling as they pose in front of Charles’ original craftsmanship, when Carole was 4 months old.
Now 92, Joyce lives in a Maryville nursing home and still enjoys one of her favorite activities — crocheting, which she does every day, her son-in-law said.
“I wanted to do this for my wife and mother-in-law,” Pat said of his efforts to rebuild the decorations. He is now retired from the Alcoa Fire Department with 32 years of service. Carole taught baton for about 40 years through the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission
This year, starting in August, Pat repainted all of the figures he had constructed previously and made a new Santa. The display went up before Thanksgiving and will remain until after Christmas.
Pat took a photo of Joyce and Carole in front of the freshly made replica this week. Both women were ecstatic and grateful for the early present, he said.
He didn’t tell his wife or mother-in-law that he had contacted the newspaper and shared their story. He wanted them to be surprised.
“I wanted to bring back a little happiness,” he said.
