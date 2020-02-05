Before its formal February meeting started Maryville’s council took time to recognize two individuals who have a long-standing history of service and pride.
The council passed two amendments Tuesday to the annual operation budget but not before the mayor presented plaques to Maryville High High School Football Coach Derek Hunt and Steve Martin, who was retiring from the electric department.
“You really are going to retire,” Mayor Tom Taylor said to Martin, who teared up several times during the presentation of a certificate of recognition. “And what are you going to do?”
“Travel,” said Martin. “Extensively.”
Martin has served with the city more than 44 years and Utility Director Baron Swafford said he remembered when he joined the city 31 years ago and Martin was an electric technician. He said through years of blizzards, floods and windstorms with Martin, it had been a “terrific journey.”
After Martin received a standing ovation from council members and city officials, councilman Tommy Hunt asked Martin to “tell a funny story.” Martin obliged, and recounted working with another city employee — who is also retiring — during a blizzard in 1993.
Both men fell on top of each other in a ditch while servicing a line.
“Of course the snow was so deep that I was laying there and Ed was laying there and nobody saw us!” Martin recalled to laughter.
Amid another bout of tears, Martin told the council they should take time to visit the electric crews. “See what does go on, what your decisions are affecting,” Martin said.
Feb. 4 is “Rebel Championship Football Day”
The city also honored the Maryville High School football team by giving a proclamation plaque to coach Derek Hunt.
“I was doing a tour for potential Maryville College students this past Saturday and we do a city tour where we come around the high school and they said ‘Oh yeah. That’s the football field,” Taylor said.
He and the recognition he read praised the team for its athletic accomplishments.
But it also praised them for service, humility and heart, noting they have traveled overseas on mission trips, hosted special-needs children on the field and served at the Boys and Girls Club.
Taylor said Feb. 4 would be a day set aside to honor the team and what its service and wins meant to the city.
Hunt has been head coach only three years, taking over for Maryville coaching legend George Quarles after the former joined the Furman coaching staff in December 2017.
In his short time at the helm, Hunt is 41-3 and has led the Rebels to a pair of Class 6A BlueCross Bowl championships, including a 42-21 victory over Ravenwood on Dec. 7 to cap the program’s first undefeated season since 2014.
$673,000 in spending
In two official actions, the county voted on second reading to authorize $500,000 on new water pump upgrades to help the city keep up with future water demands.
Council members also voted unanimously on first reading to allow spending of $173,000 to replace a ground truck lift which recently failed. The city uses the lift to repair service vehicles from several different departments.
Spending for the lift comes from Maryville’s fleet fund, notes on the amendment show.
