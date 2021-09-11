Blount County Fire Department received a call Friday evening that a house on Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, was on fire, Lt. Tim Ogle said.
Ogle said firefighters arrived at 7:29 p.m. and left by 9:50 p.m. Seven trucks and 15 firefighters responded.
The owner of the house is Helen Abbott, although she nor any others were inside when it caught fire. There were no injuries reported.
At this time, what started the fire is under investigation, Ogle said. He added that the interior of the house took extensive damage and is currently unlivable, but the house structure is fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.