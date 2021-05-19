Executive Director Nancy Burnette is retiring from the Maryville Housing Authority, the agency said this week.
Burnette has served with the authority since 1988 and has been executive director since 2014. In total, she served 33 years with the organization.
“The board of the Maryville Housing Authority would like to express its appreciation for the many years of loyal service that Nancy Burnette has given,” MHA Board Chairman Ben Cate said. “We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Burnette also served for many years on the Tennessee Association of Housing and Redevelopment committees.
She has been at the helm of a recent progressive move that saw MHA become one of only a handful of U.S. authorities chosen by Congress to participate in the Moving to Work Demonstration Program — a flexible U.S. Housing and Urban Development fiscal model currently in a decades-long experimental trial.
The Maryville Housing Authority officially was accepted into this program in January and will begin implementing it in early 2022.
MHA Leasing Supervisor Julie Sharpe has been named interim executive director until the board hires a new one, leadership said in a news release. Sharpe has been with the organization for 17 years.
MHA owns and manages 400 public housing units in the city limits and administers Section 8 housing vouchers, providing rent assistance to low-income individuals and families.
