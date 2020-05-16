The Maryville Housing Authority is weathering three months of COVID-19 precautions and changes very well, its top leader said.
MHA Director Nancy Burnette confirmed in a phone interview Thursday that, so far, not a single resident at its five developments has tested positive for COVID-19 that she knows of.
Of around 800 residents, Burnette said no one has reported any cases; given that around 75% of the authority’s population is either elderly or disabled, officials are counting three months of virus prevention efforts a success.
At Maryville and Broadway towers, it’s been a lockdown situation, literally.
Doors have remained bolted at those buildings and only a select few groups are allowed in and only by the residents they’re visiting.
MHA has stepped up cleaning inside the common areas of the towers and residents themselves are being extremely cautious, wary even to let staff in to complete work orders at the moment.
Rents paid despite eviction suspension
But MHA has not only avoided the ripple effects of a single case potentially wreaking havoc at one of the developments, it’s also remained financially stable, despite harsh employment conditions, the director said.
About 98% of residents have stayed current on rent, Burnette said, a number that is relatively standard for any month.
Paralleling actions by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, MHA suspended evictions first through May and now all the way through July, but that hasn’t stopped residents from staying current on their rent.
Why? Burnette said it’s partially because so many are elderly and therefore did not have a loss of income. Combine that factor with stimulus payments, extra money on SNAP cards and residents enrolled in Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families and there’s a somewhat clear picture of why the numbers balanced out, she said.
“It’s all been handled pretty well,” Burnette said, adding, “I didn’t know what to expect.” There were fears rent payments could drop to as low as 75%, but that hasn’t happened.
HUD money has played a part as well. MHA has been given access to an estimated $120,000 — essentially two months of operating funds generated by the CARES Act — to spend on COVID-19 needs from March through the end of the year. Burnette said HUD gave the authority spending parameters and that it will be heavily audited at the end of the year on now the money is used.
But MHA has been able to use the funds to sustain health and lifestyles for residents. That’s why, for the moment, the remainder of 2020 looks hopeful, at least, Burnette said.
“At this point I don’t anticipate us being negatively affected at all, unless something serious happens in the near future,” she said.
Partnership with the city
Though government aid has played a role in MHA’s COVID-19 success story, Burnette said the community and local government also has poured out support in a variety of ways.
Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor said he coordinated with Burnette, Community Action Agency and Second Harvest Food Bank to deliver food staples to every towers resident recently.
Not only that, Taylor and Burnette also partnered with local grocery stores to make sure SNAP cards — which typically have to be used in person — could be used for curbside pickup.
“Nancy has been extremely helpful,” Taylor said, praising Burnette for keeping facilities locked down and streams of resources open simultaneously.
MHA staff has now returned to the offices and somewhat normal maintenance schedule. Though some officials believe that lockdown procedures may last well into the year, the current system is maintaining operational status quo.
“Everybody came together,” Burnette said. “We don’t want anybody to fall through the cracks. The mayor said, ‘We’re too small to have anyone fall through the cracks.’”
