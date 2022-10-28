Maryville Housing Authority's CFO Bonita Schatz (back row from left), Executive Director Julie Sharpe and Housing Operations Manager Cecilia Blair take a moment for a photo with Roxie Thomas, 7, and Adalee Morris, 6, during the housing authority's Harvest Fest event Thursday evening.
Trey Cuberson, 10, unleashes a pitch at the dunking booth during the Maryville Housing Authority Harvest Fest party Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27. The event gave kids in the community a chance to enjoy highlights of the Halloween season.
Maryville Housing Authority's CFO Bonita Schatz (back row from left), Executive Director Julie Sharpe and Housing Operations Manager Cecilia Blair take a moment for a photo with Roxie Thomas, 7, and Adalee Morris, 6, during the housing authority's Harvest Fest event Thursday evening.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Promise Hill, 2, chases bubbles after collecting some candy at the Maryville Housing Authority’s Harvest Fest, held Thursday night on Atlantic Avenue.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Maryville Housing Authority’s Jack Kirkland Jr. gets dropped into the water of a dunking booth at the Harvest Fest event held Thursday at MHA’s Atlantic Avenue office.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Trey Cuberson, 10, unleashes a pitch at the dunking booth during the Maryville Housing Authority Harvest Fest party Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27. The event gave kids in the community a chance to enjoy highlights of the Halloween season.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Madisen White, 5, gets ready to try her hand throwing at a dunking booth during Thursday's Harvest Fest at the Atlantic Avenue office of the Maryville Housing Authority.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Adalee Morris, 6, eats lunch in the company of Halloween characters at the Maryville Housing Authority's Harvest Fest on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Maryville Housing Authority hosted its Harvest Fest community event Thursday, Oct. 27. Housing authority staff invited residents to bring their children to the Atlantic Avenue event, which featured carnival games, face painting, trunk or treating, a dunking tank and a cake walk.
“It’s an opportunity for me and the staff to interact with our tenants, get to know them and be able to provide this safe atmosphere,” MHA Executive Director Julie Sharpe explained.
She told The Daily Times that housing authority staff began planning the event months ago; it’s one that staff and residents anticipate.
Providing residents with a Halloween-themed party was one reason for holding the event. For Sharpe, another equally compelling motive was the opportunity to stress that “if you find yourself in subsidized housing, you don’t need to be embarrassed or ashamed. We’re a community. We support them.”
Combatting the stigma associated with subsidized housing is a longtime interest of Sharpe’s but has become more urgent in recent years. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people who need assistance, especially now, with rent so high, and the low stock of housing,” she said.
MHA held a Harvest Fest annually before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Thursday was the first time the festival was held since 2019.
Multiple organizations contributed to Harvest Fest, Sharpe commented. Those organizations included the Wendy’s on South Calderwood Street; the West Broadway Food City in Maryville; the Kroger on Hall Road and the Kroger on North Foothills Plaza Drive; Food Lion; United Healthcare; Allevia; Johnson Controls and Grandview Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.