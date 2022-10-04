Over the past year, Blount County’s only public housing agency, the Maryville Housing Authority, has charted landlord shortages and spiking rents. As it responds to the changing housing situation, MHA is also working on building improvements meant to ensure that its own developments’ tenants retain access to quality housing.
There are several different types of housing assistance available locally. The Section 8 program is only one type of government-subsidized housing, but it plays a significant role in connecting people to affordable residences. It encompasses public housing and housing choice voucher programs used by people drawing low incomes, as well as elderly and disabled people.
For Blount County residents who enter the program, being in Section 8 means paying a rental amount that is the greatest number among three figures. Someone in the program either pays 30% of an adjusted monthly personal or family income, 10% of gross monthly income or $50 per month.
The waitlist for MHA’s Section 8 voucher program remains closed, agency Director Julie Sharpe told The Daily Times. The agency froze the waitlist May 9, with about 1300 people on the list.
Sharpe noted that she began her career with Maryville Towers, a Section 8 high-rise apartment building located across the road from the county health department. She said that when she was there, the waiting list for applicants was consistently between three to five months long.
“Over the past three years, it is about 12 to 18 months,” Sharpe said, with inflation, rising rents and low housing stock amounting to an increasingly lengthy wait.
‘Looking for landlords’
“We have 50 vouchers right now that are available to families, but they cannot find housing in Blount County,” she commented. A major factor limiting the housing voucher program’s operations, she said, is a lack of landlords willing to accept them.
In 2021, the agency raised rents 49 times, at the request of property owners renting to MHA-affiliated tenants. So far in 2022, the agency has raised rents more than 100 times.
“Most landlords will say ‘well, let’s increase it as much as we can that will not affect the tenants,’” Sharpe noted. Yet, even when tenant interests are taken into consideration, the rent increases ultimately hit the residents: the new rent rate decreases their utility allowances.
But if landlord requests aren’t accommodated, they can leave the housing program, making placing those waiting for residences a trickier proposition.
MHA is always looking for landlords interested in joining the program, Sharpe said.
‘Home improvement’
As the Section 8 waitlist freeze extends, Sharpe notes that MHA continues working to keep its residents’ in quality housing. The agency plans to renovate current housing options, including Maryville Towers, in the near future.
Maryville Towers is set for renovation in 2023; the agency has already applied for a grant to pursue the building’s renovations. Broadway Towers is also due for some updates, Sharpe said. Goals there include adding a green space to the part of the development that fronts the road, as well as covering the back patio. That area gets especially hot during the summer, keeping residents from fully utilizing the space.
Renovating public housing units is a major priority for MHA, Sharpe said. The agency has budgeted for the renovations, she explained, saying, “We’ve increased the amount of money that we’re going to use for the modernization of our public housing units.”
“It is expensive, but we do have capital funds for that, and we’ve done that on a handful of units already, and the outcome on them — they are beautiful when you walk in,” she said of some recent updates to units.
Going forward, Sharpe said that the agency is seeking out grant opportunities to give the agency the resources it needs to pursue similar projects.
“We are going to apply for bonds, and then as the grants are released for 2023, we have a consultant we have retained who helps us with the grant writing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.