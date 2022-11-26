As plans for commercial development in Maryville’s downtown area accelerate, Maryville Housing Authority officials are generating their own ideas about how public housing might look in the future. Improving the experiences of residents at Broadway Towers, a 16-story public housing development in downtown Maryville, is a major topic of conversation.
Built in 1986, the development caters to elderly and disabled populations. In conversations with The Daily Times, MHA officials were unanimous: Broadway Towers serves its purpose well, and residents don’t need to fear any midnight sales or sudden shifts in where they live.
Meanwhile, discussion about the building continues. MHA Executive Director Julie Sharpe said that, while MHA currently lacks concrete plans and offers related to developing a replacement for Broadway Towers, it would be willing to entertain them. The condition Sharpe and MHA board members said that they apply to any new deal is that a change would need to improve Broadway Towers residents’ situations.
‘Downtown’
The housing authority is also set on a few repairs to the property; it recently received a grant amounting to almost $400,000 related to maintenance for water damage, and Executive Director Julie Sharpe has said that she’s committed to making life at Broadway Towers as pleasant as possible.
But the building is aging, and its location can present its own problems.
MHA board member and former Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor said in a November meeting, “It’s a food desert.”
“These folks uptown at Broadway Towers are in a desert up there. There’s not a grocery store; there’s nothing they can walk to,” he continued.
Water damage issues have inconvenienced residents in recent years. Frequent elevator malfunctions have also posed a problem. With two elevators and about 150 tenants with a range of mobility levels, out-of-service periods can be frustrating.
Elevator maintenance at Broadway Towers is expensive, Sharpe noted. She speculated that costs for maintenance and replacement could run between $600,000 and $900,000.
“We’re going to have to air condition that elevator room at the top of the building. So, we’re going to have get cranes,” she said.
Broadway Towers resident Mary Farmer told The Daily Times that she’d been trapped in the building’s elevators on several occasions and had needed to wait for the fire department to help her.
Run-ins with the fire department aside, Farmer is content with life at Broadway Towers. “It’s our home,” she said. She noted that she’s open to change, however.
“At the end of the day, I want what’s best for the residents,” she said.
‘Belfast Street’
During MHA’s November board meeting, Taylor referenced a specific site that he thinks might put current Broadway Towers residents in a better position. Behind the Maryville Target, on Belfast Street, there are eight acres of land that could be turned into new housing for those tenants. There’s a catch: timing.
MHA will not, Taylor and Sharpe both said, sell any property without being able to offer current tenants “something better” immediately. A new development would have to be ready for occupants before any living situations changed.
Initial proposals, he said, include development of three units, each built four stories high. Each of the units would be able to house 56 people. The land itself would carry a $2.4 million price tag. A full buildout could run about $30 million, which Taylor said would be possible for MHA, as the likely sale price of Broadway Towers is around that number.
Since the land is within walking distance of Target, residents who don’t drive would have easy access to groceries. Multiple buildings with fewer floors would likely eliminate some of the difficulties residents face with elevator malfunctions and other maintenance, given the relative ease of servicing newer construction.
Ideas are not solid plans, however, and even plans are subject to change. Discussions of how best to serve Broadway Tower’s residents have gained some momentum over the past six months, Sharpe said, but MHA is pleased with its ability to maintain Broadway Towers. If no developer willing to work within the housing authority’s conditions emerges, that’s perfectly acceptable.
“There’s nothing that’s been brought to the table at this point,” Sharpe told The Daily Times. “It’s just that, ‘hey, we’re open to it.’ If we have a potential developer or buyer that may be interested in Broadway Towers, we would be open to have that discussion, but it doesn’t mean that just because somebody can bring some money to the table, that we would say ‘yes’.”
