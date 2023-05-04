After a year in which seven landlords stopped accepting subsidized housing vouchers, Maryville Housing Authority aims to find people who will lease property to tenants using Section 8 rental assistance.
To address reservations about entering the Section 8 voucher program, MHA plans to hold a May 25 meeting with local landlords.
The meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. in MHA’s community room, is meant to help housing officials overcome what they describe as a shortage of landlords willing to accept Section 8. A federal program, Section 8 places very low-income, disabled and elderly tenants in units of public housing developments; it also supplies tenants’ renting outside of public developments with vouchers to cover rental costs.
MHA is Blount County’s only housing authority, and it froze applications to the Section 8 waitlist in May 2022. There were about 1,300 applicants for Section 8 at that point, with 151 landlords receiving direct deposits from the housing authority.
A year later, 144 landlords still accepted Section 8 vouchers.
“It’s not a huge drop in landlords,” MHA Housing Choice Voucher Manager Joan Morris said. The total number of properties for rent that accept Section 8 is higher, as many landlords own multiple properties, and others take physical checks.
Still, Morris said, when a landlord with multiple properties leaves the program, “That hurts us.”
Landlords with the program are guaranteed much of their rent, which they receive from the housing authority. She added that problems sometimes arise when landlords ask for rent increases more than once in a 12-month period. Per federal rules, rent can only rise once a year.
MHA Executive Director Julie Sharpe said that the shortage could be partially attributed to a set of communication problems.
There are misconceptions about tenants who use the program, as well as about how it works, Sharpe commented. She hopes to use the May 25 meeting to ask landlords, “Why are you not doing it, and whatever that ‘why’ is, how can we fix that?”
“I do want to know if they’ve ever considered working with us and also understand if they’ve had a bad experience in the past. It doesn’t mean they’re going to have a bad experience this time,” she said.
She commented that the housing authority’s payment standards — what it sends to each landlord to cover monthly rent for tenants using Section 8 — are 120% of the fair market value assessed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Given those standards, MHA pays landlords $1,370 for a one-bedroom home, $1,664 for a two-bedroom unit and $2,169.6 for three bedrooms.
She said she’s willing to be creative in dealing with landlord hesitancy. Noting both that many renters using Section 8 vouchers have poor credit and that landlords increasingly tie a a rental application’s success to applicants’ credit scores, she said she’s considered offering additional funding to property owners who don’t ask for credit information.
Currently, MHA offers incentives for landlords who start accepting Section 8 at “one month’s rent, up to $500.”
Sometimes, however, the primary obstacle to an agreement is rental prices. Sometimes, $20 is an insurmountable difference, Sharpe said.
The lack of landlords in the program is exacerbated by a general need for low-income housing. “The stock is just not there,” she said. She and Morris both attributed that lack to the prices of recent residential developments in the county.
A new apartment building that falls within their payment standards would be a boon, she said.
