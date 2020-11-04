KNOXVILLE — A Maryville group partnered with numerous others to host a “Count Every Vote” rally and march in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday.
Maryville Huddle, which is dedicated to “creating a more inclusive and compassionate local society,” Facilitator Rhea Morgan said, worked as part of a coalition of area community unions and organizations dubbed “Knox Protect the Results,” an offshoot of the national “Protect the Results” movement.
The coalition hosted the rally and march Wednesday at Knoxville’s Charles Krutch Park near Market Square. It began with a 3:30 p.m. press conference, then shifted to a rally including several speakers and finally a march through the city’s downtown.
Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice also was listed as an organizer for the rally and march. The event’s purpose was to push for every vote in the presidential election to be counted and for valid results of the election to be accepted.
“We know that the votes have been counted here in Tennessee, but we want our voice to be heard in a movement in solidarity with other organizations around the country,” said Max Carwile, East Tennessee community organizer with Knoxville-based Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood.
“We are here because we believe every vote must be counted.”
March participants walked down Knoxville streets, including Gay Street, with cars, some marchers and sometimes law enforcement working to halt traffic. Marchers also used the platform to advocate for other issues, including chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
Carwile called the event a “preemptive measure” that had been planned before Election Day.
“Due to some statements being made on the national level, we just want to make sure it is very clear that we are watching and we want every vote to be counted,” Carwile said.
Morgan said there was concern that some citizens were under the misapprehension that voting would be fraudulent.
That, plus the “horrible thought” of someone stopping the counting of legitimately cast ballots, helped spur her group to join in the event efforts, Morgan said.
“We have a voting rights and reform working group and we have a very good relationship with the Blount County Election Commission and election commissioner,” Morgan said. “And we know that those folks have integrity. We know that they run elections very well, and we know that they do whatever it takes to accommodate in-person and mail-in ballots and to make sure that things are done well.”
And Knoxville’s event wasn’t the only of its kind; hundreds of “Protect the Results” events were held or are planned across the country. The movement’s goal is to build “a coalition of voters ready to mobilize if (President Donald) Trump undermines the results of the 2020 presidential election,” according to its website.
“The states themselves set up the deadlines for receiving ballots and for counting them,” Morgan said. “The 3,000 or more counties in the United States run these elections. It’s not like there’s some centralized drop where ballots could be tampered with.
“So it’s important for people to understand that, and it’s important for every person’s vote to be counted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.