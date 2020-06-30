The Maryville Huddle will host an online candidate forum for community members to get to know candidates for State House Districts 20 and 8 and U.S. House Congressional District 2 on Thursday, July 30, from 7-9 p.m. via the meeting app Zoom.
House candidates for District 20 — incumbent Rep. Bob Ramsey and candidates Bryan Richey and Susan Sneed — and District 8 candidate Jay Clark are slated to participate in the two-hour forum, the Maryville Huddle said in a press release Tuesday. Congressional candidates Chance Prown and Renee Hoyos also are slated to tune into the Zoom call.
Candidates will provide introductory remarks before answering preset questions. Time will be allotted for the audience to ask questions via Zoom chat. Candidates then will offer summary remarks.
“The public is invited to hear what the candidates have to say on a broad range of issues,” the press release states. “This forum may be your last opportunity to hear directly from the candidates before the official primary election day on August 6.”
Tune in via Zoom using meeting ID: 880 3118 2225 and password: 020367. For more information, contact maryvilletnhuddle@gmail.com.
