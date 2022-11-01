Maryville City Council is expanding the budget for numerous projects due to increases in the cost of construction.
The largest budgetary increase is an additional $125,000 to finish ongoing capital projects. During a council work session in October, City Manager Greg McClain said Maryville has already cut projects that were included in the current fiscal year’s budget in order to finish priority ones.
McClain added that the city is also spanning some projects over multiple budget years to adapt to rising costs.
The city will hold the additional $125,000 for capital projects in a contingency fund to designate the money as needed.
To account for changes in the cost of construction, adding a signal light to Robert C. Jackson drive is postponed until next year, McClain said. He added that the project isn’t as pressing to complete since Amazon is “dragging its feet” on starting operations at a warehouse in the area.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie said the city also postponed replacing a signal light on Court Street and downsized a greenway connection project.
In addition to Maryville’s own capital projects, a joint one with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to extend Foothills Mall Drive to Foch Street increased in cost.
Maryville is responsible for funding 20% the cost of the drive extension, which amounts to $80,000. In total, an additional $400,000 is needed to complete the project. Luckie said it is about 10% more expensive than it was when the contract was signed two to three years ago. Mostly due to a rising cost in labor and materials, she said the increase could have been much worse. TDOT told the city that some projects have doubled in cost.
“Ten percent is really pretty good, even though it’s not what we would hope for,” Luckie said.
“Most of my experience my whole career, at any project you build, you build in 10%, even when times are perfect,” McClain added. “So 10% in this environment is good.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, McClain said he anticipated the project would be complete between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Improvements at Everett Senior Center are also going to cost 10% to 20% more than what was expected before the pandemic. For Maryville’s share, council is allocating an additional $70,000 to the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec project.
Due to water damage, Parks & Rec is replacing all sections of the center’s exterior walls, minus the brick. Originally expected to cost $700,000, Parks & Rec Executive Director Joe Huff anticipated in May that the project would now cost close to $1 million.
Huff said during a phone call with The Daily Times on Tuesday that the new bid for the project came in about a month ago and higher than anticipated. He hopes construction starts in the spring and said COVID-19 postponed the project by about a year and a half.
A $300,000 grant from the state helped close the gap on total cost. And the remainder is split between each of the three governing bodies: 60% from Blount County, 10% Alcoa and 30% Maryville.
With Maryville’s proportioned increase for the project costing $70,000, by percentage share the total cost should have raised by approximately $230,000.
