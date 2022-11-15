To address issues Maryville city residents have raised, development services staff working in coordination with the Maryville Planning Commission have proposed changes to subdivision development standards. Scheduled for a public hearing in January, city residents will have nearly two months to review the proposed changes online and make comments or ask questions.
After allowing time for public comment, changes will need to score a majority vote by the planning commission, then the city can move forward with enforcement.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark got the go-ahead from the planning commission during a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to publish the proposed changes on the city’s website and receive feedback from the public.
Clark said development services will also contact local developers, homebuilders and realty companies. And city staff do expect push back from the businesses.
Having been reviewed and tweaked by planning commissioners several times, Clark presented regulation changes to Maryville City Council in October. Council will be responsible for amending municipal code that enforces subdivision regulations.
The big adjustment, Clark said, is creating a regulation that prohibits a property in an established neighborhood from subdividing below that neighborhood’s average minimum property size.
For example, a property owner in an established neighborhood — one that involves a home owners association, generally speaking — may want to subdivide a 1.5 acre lot into two equally sized, smaller lots. If the average minimum lot size in the neighborhood is .75 acres, the property owner would be allowed to divide the property equally. If it is 1 acre, however, the property owner could not divide into smaller lots.
The regulation would not apply to adjoining properties around a neighborhood, only the ones recorded as part of the original neighborhood. The intention is to keep the density in an established neighborhood fixed, so property values don’t decrease with new development.
Typically, investors contact the city about subdividing properties in established neighborhoods, city staff said. They are rarely contacted by someone who owns a property and wants to split it into two separate, smaller properties.
It also applies mostly to older properties with run-down buildings, Clark said. The idea is if a building is unlivable, an investor could purchase one property and make more money by splitting it and selling multiple properties.
Councilman Drew Miles said during the work session that he wanted to consider the unintended consequences. Although not articulating any that day, he and other council members agreed it could happen, like with other municipal regulation changes.
Accessory structures would not apply to this change. If an additional build onto a property, attached or separate from an existing building, fits within the regulations defined for accessory structures, a property would not need to be divided.
The city defines different types of accessory structures and is also proposing changes for their regulations.
Another change that is being proposed is strengthening the city’s ability to require a developer to complete a traffic impact study.
The pending development off Jett Road was mentioned in discussion with council. Developers are widening a section of Jett Road in order to comply with the city-required traffic study.
Currently, if a development is going to impact the number of vehicles traveling in the area of the development by more than 750 trips, a traffic study is required. Proposed changes would allow the city engineer to call for a study if he feels it is needed.
For example, the city engineer could require a traffic study if a development is projected to create less than 750 additional trips but it is attached to a road that isn’t wide.
