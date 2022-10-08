McKinnon Construction was the lowest bidder of two for the city of Maryville's Montvale Station Road crosswalk project to cope with added foot traffic across the road between students and church attendees.
Traffic cones still lined Montvale Station Road on Friday afternoon as McKinnon Construction finished the upgrades to the crosswalk in between First United Methodist Church and Maryville Junior High School.
During fall break, the city of Maryville added a middle island and lights to the crosswalk on Montvale Station Road between Maryville Junior High School and First United Methodist Church.
At a cost of $27,000, Maryville City Council signed off on the allocation of funds during their meeting on Oct. 4.
Construction was nearly completed by Friday afternoon, but traffic cones still lined the road. Contractors were finishing final pieces that could carry into Monday or Tuesday, the two days before students return from break on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Director of Schools Mike Winstead said on a phone call with The Daily Times Friday that the city is fortunate for the partnership with First United Methodist. The church parking lot is used as overflow parking for the school. Especially now that construction is ongoing to expand Maryville Junior High, Winstead said foot traffic has increased to cross Montvale Station Road.
During discussions about the expansion and new flow of school traffic, he said conversations started about upgrading the crosswalk. The city helped design the island solution and found a contractor to complete the work.
Although heavier now with construction ongoing, Winstead said the crosswalk will still be used after the expansion project finishes before the start of the 2023/24 school year. Staff and teachers will have ample parking on school grounds once construction is finished, but basketball games, parent nights or other after-school activities could still use the additional space.
And on Sunday mornings, traffic is flipped, he said during Tuesday's council meeting. Members of the church also use school parking and the crosswalk when the church lot is full.
The new island adds illuminating signs, paved bumpers with a walkway and light poles to shine on the area.
Bright lights will especially help in the evenings and nights when sports games or other activities carry into dark, Winstead said.
