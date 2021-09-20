Design discussions are underway for an expansion at Maryville Junior High, with hopes to begin work by spring so construction can extend over the next two summers.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told the school board during its meeting at the junior high Monday, Sept. 20, that the plan is for not only a new wing with 10-12 additional classrooms but also renovations for the administrative and counseling offices.
Work will begin soon on replacing the roof at the junior high, a project estimated to take nine months.
MJHS currently has 903 students in grades eight and nine.
To manage enrollment growth, the Maryville Board of Education on Monday approved a rezoning plan for its three elementary schools that will take effect in the 2022-23 school year.
The change will affect 69 families that currently have students in kindergarten through grade two. They will be allowed to remain in their current schools if families provide transportation after the rezoning.
Winstead also told the board that COVID-19 cases seem to have peaked a couple of weeks ago, when the district had 69 cases. Since then the numbers have been in the 30s, and Winstead said attendance last week was 94-95%.
COVID-19 infections among Blount County children ages 5-18 hit their highest daily rates since the pandemic began on Sept. 10 and 11, with 67 and 68 new cases, respectively, according to Tennessee Department of Health data.
Since then the highest daily number was 26 on Sept. 16, and the state reported just five new cases in that age group in Blount County on Sunday, Sept. 19.
In other action Monday board approved a new five-year contract with MSA for copy machines at the Central Office based on a per-copy price, and a $51,814 contract with Central Technologies to replace the school district’s network security firewall.
