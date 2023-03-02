Each year more than 350,000 Americans suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and the American Heart Association says immediately receiving CPR can double or triple the likelihood the person will survive.
Maryville Junior High School may be improving the odds, for the first time aiming to have all 446 ninth graders earn certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
“You take charge,” wellness teacher Scotty Hicks told students Wednesday, March 1, starting with steps such as ensuring the area is safe and directing people to call 911 and find an automated external defibrillator.
Heather Ledbetter, Maryville City Schools coordinator of Coordinated School Health, quizzed the students on where AEDs are located at the junior high — in the gym and cafeteria — and reminded them that the devices also are available throughout the community, in places such as stores, churches and restaurants.
“There are lots of different roles you can take on in an emergency,” Ledbetter noted. She and Hicks reminded students that a 911 operator will be able to talk them through CPR and an AED takes users step-by-step through the process of using that equipment with recorded commands.
“If this really happens, you’re going to be scared,” said Hicks, noting that although he received combat medic training as an Army National Guard member serving in Iraq he has never done CPR either.
Hicks has been teaching CPR as part of the ninth grade wellness curriculum for seven years, and students learn the basics in eighth grade. Last year he got the idea to take it further, and Ledbetter stepped in to help. School nurses Pam Myers and Christy Robinette have been assisting with the classes as well.
“I thought an official certification would not only give my students the knowledge and confidence to potentially save someone’s life, but it would also be something that they could put on their professional and academic resumes,” explained Hicks.
Lessons began last week with videos and other instruction, and this week in the school library students are practicing with manikins and demonstrating what they have learned for the certification. They’ll receive an AHA eCard, probably after spring break.
The cost for the certification is $3, and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has agreed to cover the expense for up to 200 students, according to Ledbetter.
School staff receiving training every year, and at least each member of a school’s Emergency Response Team is certified, but Ledbetter said the number with CPR certification can be much higher. In fact, one school certified every teacher one year.
High school health sciences classes offer CPR certification, but this is the first time the district has certified an entire grade level.
A Maryville City Schools Foundation grant several years ago funded about a dozen CPR manikins, which gave the ninth graders plenty of opportunity to practice before their evaluation. They had to perform 30 chest compressions followed by properly holding the head and saying “Breath, breath,” instead of placing their mouth on the manikins and breathing, because of COVID precautions.
After their evaluations the students headed back to Hicks’ classroom to watch a clip from “The Office” with a humorous look at a CPR lesson gone wrong. Hicks pointed to one thing a character did right, taking charge.
“Don’t be afraid to save someone’s life,” Hicks told the teens.
