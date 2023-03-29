He’s a pretty good golfer, a dedicated Kiwanian and someone who fell in love with Blount County almost 40 years ago.
Bobby Perkinson, a retiree from the FAA, was honored by his fellow members of Maryville Kiwanis this week for his tireless civic work. Perkinson has been a member for 29 years and counting. He served as chair of the Maryville Kiwanis Golf Tournament for six years and was even general manager of Green Meadow Country Club for 10 years, the location of the Kiwanis weekly meetings.
Maryville Kiwanis President Tom Coulter led the club members outside to reveal a bench placed there at GMCC in honor of Perkinson. His wife Wanda attended along with their daughter and granddaughter. Kiwanians in Maryville and also Tellico Village worked on the bench project. They collected plastic bottle caps used in its construction.
This is the second bottle cap bench the clubs have placed in the community. The other is located at the Blount County Public Library and honors a former president of Maryville Kiwanis who passed away, Steve Frana. It takes 200 pounds of the lids to make a bench, made by Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Indiana. Maryville Kiwanian Wanda Davis is the chair of the bottle cap committee.
Bobby was taken by surprise at the honor. He said his wife Wanda had originally not wanted to move to Blount County because it was a dry county at the time; they joined a few clubs and then never left, he said. They arrived here in 1984.
Over the years, Bobby has won the senior division of the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament. Wanda took up golf after moving here and won the women’s division. On hand in the crowd to honor Bobby were a few of his golfing buddies, including Mark McCord. He said Bobby is the better player.
“He plays at a high level and he’s 86,” McCord said. The two have been playing for the past 12 years.
The bench is located near the putting green at Green Meadow. It has a plaque recognizing Perkinson for his support of Kiwanis. Bobby said he still has more golf to play and Kiwanis projects to work on before he will be ready for some extended bench time. He expressed his gratitude for the recognition.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
