Maryville Kiwanis members rounded up hundreds of donations to ensure an accident won’t keep Maryville City Schools students from the classroom.
The Maryville High School Key Club and the Blount County Public Library helped collect 781 pairs of underwear and T-shirts for MCS students in need, to be distributed through the district’s Family Resource Center.
“We try to remove any barrier to a child’s education,” FRC Director Debra Skyler said. In addition to clothing, the resource center helps families with medical needs, rent, utilities and food insecurity. It also helps with academic costs, such as computer fees, club costs and even rentals for musical instruments so every child has an opportunity to participate in activities.
The “Drop Your Drawers” campaign of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis International is the project of Louise Coulter, wife of district Gov. David Coulter.
Next up for Maryville Kiwanis is its annual cleanup Saturday, Oct. 23, of the Blount County Boys and Girls Club, along with members of the Maryville and Heritage high school Key Clubs and Circle K members from Maryville College.
The Maryville Kiwanis annual pancake breakfast is being planned for next month at Maryville High School, with options to eat in person or pick up a drive-thru order.
