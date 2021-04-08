The Maryville Kiwanis Club is accepting sponsors and player registration for the 19th annual Tee It Up for the Kids golf tournament that will be held Monday, July 19, at Green Meadow Country Club.
There are four levels of sponsorships with tax-deductible deductions. This year’s proceeds will support Kiwanis projects aimed for children, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Leadership Adventure Camp, Second Harvest Food Bank, Circle K. Club at Maryville College, Key Club at Maryville High School, Builder’s Clubs, Salvation Army, the Boys & Girls Club and others.
Sponsorship levels are $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250 and $100. The first 25, four-player teams will be accepted at $100 per player. Teams will compete in a SWAT format. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
There will be a $1,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one, a $100 cash prize putting contest, and other on-course awards. Free pizza and door prizes will be drawn for after the tournament.
For more information, email tournament Chairman Bobby Perkinson at blp4golf@yahoo.com or call him at 865-983-4322. Visit maryvillekiwanis.com for additional information.
