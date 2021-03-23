Maryville leadership is taking a hard look at trash — specifically where people put it.
That was the topic of an hourlong discussion during Maryville City Council’s recent March work session.
Staff and officials are mulling the efficiency of the city’s current violation penalties and collection communications system. It’s not broken, but staff and some council members are looking to update the way it’s managed.
This discussion — mostly centered on bulk and brush collection — comes after a year when collection needs were at a five-year peak.
Maryville Sanitary Department leaders reported during the work sessions that, in 2020 alone, bulk collection was up 27% from 2019; brush collection was 53% during the same period.
Between brush and bulk, crews collected a total 10,335 tons of trash in 2020.
Currently, the city has its collection schedule published on the home page at maryvillegov.com. It’s color-coded relative to four zones crews serve each month. Additionally, Maryville posts on social media and sends out releases explaining details during each trash-collection season.
That doesn’t mean residents always follow the rules.
During the March 19 council work session, Sanitation Superintendent Dan Cantwell and Director of Engineering and Public Works Brian Boone gave a full overview of department operations.
Though the problem existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, overwhelming amounts of bulk-trash disposal were especially an issue when people were quarantining during early summer 2020, officials said.
That issue remains.
Cantwell and Boone presented pictures of many scenarios in which bulk trash is left out for collection but either in the wrong place or in the wrong amount.
Though they are not in the majority, instances of large trash stacked behind fences, piled up over the rims of rented dumpsters, blocked off by parked cars, not separated or just too far away from the curbside all hamper crews making routine runs, officials said.
They hamper neighbors, too.
Maryville resident Leslie Marvin sat through the work session discussion, and said for a year, someone near her home was doing a major renovation. That meant “there was a pile of all his (demolition debris)” almost constantly visible, Marvin said.
“And that’s fine,” she added. “It got to be a joke between him and me.”
But she said she’s been in communication with Cantwell about trash situations for years and suggested one of two options city staff are now considering to help streamline bulk collection: more severe enforcement policies.
The other option is better online communication policies; staff expressed interest in tackling both.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie said when notice of violations go out, they allow people 30 days to rectify the issue, and that it usually happens.
“If we continue to do what we’re doing,” she explained, “it’s really going to be hard to enforce unless it’s directed at those people who just continuously violate. We could start fining them.”
Mayor Andy White noted, “It’s the chronic offenders that are part of the challenge. We’ve all been late putting stuff out because of certain things. ... But that doesn’t happen every month.”
City Manager Greg McClain suggested that a change in trash violation codes would mean some sort of expedited punishment policy, adding, “We want to be conservative about who deserves to be punished.”
Councilman Drew Miles noted better education might be a good path forward, and Councilwoman Sarah Herron agreed, adding that fine-tuning the way the city communicates pickup schedules could help.
Herron made better bulk-trash communication a part of her 2020 council campaign platform, which kicked off in July of that year. At that time, Herron said, she was hearing from a lot of people about their bulk-trash issues.
But more than seven months after that, she noted, “it was an ongoing problem.”
The city of Maryville is seriously working to update some of its online presence, including future use of a government software program called myGov, Luckie said.
Herron suggested an easy-to-search bulk-trash collection system be built into any planned website renovations.
She also advocated more pointed social media campaigns surrounding collection procedures.
