Maryville City Council members during their Friday work session discussed the city’s role in rapid local growth, discussing both data trends and one Maryville resident’s email that City Manager Greg McClain said contained misinformation on cooperative development policy.
McClain talked to council members about perspectives on growth in and outside the city limits, a hot topic in both city and county governments right now.
As evidenced by the newly published U.S. census data from 2020, county population growth has been steady, increasing at about 1% on average per year since 2010.
Additionally, the past decade’s census shows Blount’s total growth rate from 2010 to 2020 was 9.97%. That’s a decrease from from 2000-2010 when the county grew by 16.24%.
McClain noted though people often may believe Blount is growing exponentially more than in previous decades, that’s not true. According to data he presented to council members Friday, the county grew in leaps and bounds — 20%-30% — in decades like the 1920s, 1940s, 1950s and 1980s.
A lot of traffic isn’t a surefire sign of growth, as people often assume it is, he noted. “You don’t want to make decisions based on traffic,” he said by way of example. “You have to have all the facts.”
One citizen who leaders said didn’t have all the facts was Maryville resident Mark Pulliam, who has been a vocal advocate against sudden urban growth in Blount and sent an email to Maryville leaders Thursday night after the Blount County Planning Commission denied two requests for development at Pate Farm and Best Farm in the county.
Both properties are in the county but also within Maryville’s urban growth boundary, a designated margin outside a city created to prevent unrestrained city growth known as urban sprawl. The city agreed it could connect sewer lines to these developments and expressed this in letters to the county planning staff and commissioners.
Pulliam — in an email McClain read aloud to council members that started off praising the development denial as a “dodged bullet” — took umbrage with the city staff’s approving sewer connections without any sort of public forum.
Maryville leaders never mentioned Pulliam by name during the work session, but criticized what he said in the email as misinformation. Pulliam also copied two Daily Times staffers on the email.
“(U)nless the City Council rescinds the offending policy, which allows city staff unilaterally to give away valuable city resources to enrich property owners outside the city limits, the disaster we just averted will happen again,” Pulliam emailed.
“That one sentence has got at least three really blatant accusations that are totally false,” McClain said.
He explained that city staff does not “unilaterally” make any decisions. Instead, they follow policy. No one is attempting to “enrich” anyone, he continued, noting the insinuation of the email was that the city manager was “playing favorites.”
Additionally, McClain said, Maryville has been connecting the city’s sewer system outside the limits for more than 50 years. It’s not a new practice.
Still, Pulliam said in his email, “City sewer connections should not be granted to property outside the city limits, period. Such sewer connections are unfair to city taxpayers, and enable high-density development deleterious to the county as a whole.”
As publicly discussed — and internally vetted — in a post from council member Sarah Herron on Tuesday, the city uses the urban growth boundary to make connection decisions and keeps in regular conservation with staff, other municipalities and the county about how and why to make these connections, which do allow growth.
Pulliam by phone Friday addressed Maryville leadership’s assertion his statements were not factually sound by noting first he had set up a time to talk with McClain one-on-one.
He also said he was interested in learning more.
“I don’t want to get into a feud with Greg McClain,” he said. “He knows a lot more about this than I do and to his credit he responded to my email last night and suggested I make an appointment and come in and meet with him to gain a greater understanding of how this works.”
But, Pulliam said, he’s still concerned about transparency. “It it doesn’t have public notice and it’s not based on a recorded vote by the City Council: That’s what I consider ‘unilateral.’”
City policy currently does not require sewer connections to be publicized or brought to a vote, but letters attached to the preliminary plan approval request are public record and available as attachments to Blount County government’s meeting entries online at blounttn.org.
In response to the claim that the city was allowing the connections “to enrich” developers, Pulliam said he wasn’t “impugning anybody’s motives” but said “that’s certainly a potential outcome.”
Finally, Pulliam said, since he’s only lived her “a couple of years” he said he wasn’t aware of any “huge subdivisions like (Pate and/or Best farms)” getting access to the city’s sewer system, noting other county-level board decisions were involved in making the Pate development a reality.
“There are some details I don’t know and I want to learn,” he said, noting he felt as though various government entities weren’t talking enough before big decisions were made. “Overall my concern is that the city needs to be looking closely at its actions.”
Pulliam and others have bemoaned the speed and density of potential development on social media pages and in public meetings and continue to call for accountability and transparency.
However, the things he emailed still garnered correction and criticism from Maryville’s leaders.
“Those all feel heavy-handed,” McClain said, noting during the meeting he had invited the citizen to meet with him, again, never mentioning Pulliam by name.
“The issue that has been levied to the city,” he added, “is that it’s our fault that that subdivision is possible. It’s not. What’s allowing that to be possible is there is a policy-based urban growth boundary allowing it to densify.”
